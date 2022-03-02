This Ad Lib During Biden's SOTU Speech Went Horribly Wrong

Joe Biden had a number of gaffes during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Dumpster Fire speech. For example, calling Ukrainians “Iranian people,” was a pretty bad one, but a different one really stuck out to me.

It happened shortly after Biden essentially claimed responsibility for ending the pandemic, and promised to continue to push for people to get vaccinated.

“We’ve sent 475 Million vaccine doses to 112 countries, more than any other nation. And we won’t stop,” he said. “Because you can’t build a wall high enough to keep out…a, a, a, uhh, a vaccine—the vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases.”

“You can't build a wall high enough to keep out…uhh…a uh, a vaccine.”#FacePalm pic.twitter.com/r3NdlL3AdC — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) March 2, 2022

Well, that was awkward.

But this wasn’t a case of Biden flubbing a line from his prepared remarks. This was Joe Biden attempting to ad-lib in the middle of his speech but instead having a massive brain fart, leaving behind a putrid cloud of confusion. According to the prepared remarks for the speech, that nonsensical line about building a wall to keep out vaccines was not meant to be delivered at all:

We’ve sent 475 Million vaccine doses to 112 countries, more than any other nation. And we won’t stop. We have lost so much to COVID-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, so much loss of life.

This is why the White House doesn’t like Joe Biden taking questions from the media. Joe Biden might think he’s being folksy by trying to speak off-the-cuff during a relatively poor speech, but it almost always ends in embarrassment—not just for him, but the entire country.