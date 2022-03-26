Ginni Thomas Did Nothing Illegal but Democrats Want to Impeach Her Husband, Clarence Thomas

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, has been “caught” by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward texting the former chief of staff to Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and strategizing how to turn Trump’s election loss into a victory.

Ginni Thomas proposed nothing illegal, nor did she recommend any illegality. Much of the texting appeared to be pie-in-the-sky “what ifs” that had little basis in reality — what we used to call “spitballing.” And during the time period the texts with Meadows were being exchanged, Justice Thomas was ruling on several legal challenges to the 2020 election.

Should Justice Thomas have rescued himself from those cases?

It matters because the Democrats have begun to beat the impeachment drums in order to give Joe Biden another opportunity to name a radical leftist to the Supreme Court.

The Hill:

“Today’s revelations mean that now, beyond any doubt, Justice Thomas must recuse from any Supreme Court cases or petitions related to the Jan. 6 Committee or efforts to overturn the election,” Gabe Roth, executive director of the left-leaning court-reform advocacy group Fix The Court, said after the Thursday report. “Ginni’s direct participation in this odious anti-democracy work, coupled with the new reporting that seems to indicate she may have spoken to Justice Thomas about it, leads to the conclusion that the justice’s continued participation in cases related to these efforts would only further tarnish the court’s already fading public reputation,” he said.

What “new reporting” has revealed pillow talk between Ginni and her husband?

The Week:

When Meadows wrote Thomas on Nov. 24 to “not grow weary” in this “fight of good versus evil,” and said he has “staked my career” on overturning Biden’s win, Thomas replied: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now.” She did not say who that “best friend” was, but Clarence Thomas has repeatedly referred to his wife as his “best friend.”

So … Justice Thomas refers to his wife as his “best friend” — as many spouses do — and this should force Thomas to recuse himself from January 6 Committee cases because, of course, since he refers to her as his best friend, it automatically means she refers to him as her best friend.

When you stop laughing at this stupidity, we can get serious.

NBCNews:

In a recent interview with the Washington Free Beacon, Ginni Thomas said she and her husband “share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America” but have “our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too.” “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she said.

This would track with what we know of many power couples in Washington. Marital harmony is maintained by keeping most aspects of work at the office and not bringing it home. It’s doubtful that Ginni Thomas talked with her husband about specifics. Trying to gin up outrage in order to sideline or impeach Thomas isn’t going to work. Thomas has weathered the worst that the left have thrown at him and he’s not likely to buckle under now.