BOMBSHELL: Did Russia Invade Ukraine Because of the Bidens' Biolabs? Hunter's Laptop Says 'Yes'

If you thought Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” was just a collection of drug porn, buckle up. It appears as though Hunter’s emails prove he invested in and helped find millions more dollars for biolabs in Ukraine, which is one of Putin’s declared reasons for invading the nation.

FACT-O-RAMA! U.S. officials have dismissed Putin’s accusations of Biden’s funding of Ukrainian biolabs as “Russian propaganda.“

According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia’s State Duma speaker, the emails are solid proof that Hunter and Gropey Joe Biden are involved in Ukraine’s bioweapons research.

“US President Joe Biden himself is involved in the creation of bio laboratories in Ukraine. An investment fund run by his sun [sic] Hunter Biden funded research and the implementation of the United States’ military biological program. It is obvious that Joe Biden, as his father and the head of state, was aware of that activity,” Volodin declared in a statement.

Volodin also openly accused George Soros of helping to fund the biolabs.

He stresses that involved in the same program was the fund of the ‘notorious mastermind of color revolutions, George Soros, who openly calls for changing government in our country.

Here are the details, and remember also that then-Vice President Joe Biden was in charge of relations with Ukraine at the time all of this was happening:

Hunter Biden was a partner in a company called Rosemont Seneca.

Rosemont Seneca invested $500,000 in a pathogen research company called Metabiota. Hunter also helped raise millions more for the company through investors.

Emails from his laptop show Hunter introduced Metabiota to his friends at Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $50 thousand per month as a “board member.”

The money was used for a “science project” involving biolabs in Ukraine.

Now we know why Burisma was paying all that cheddar to Hunter: he was bringing them money for their biolabs. Hunter’s own emails prove it.

The vice president of Metabiota, Mary Guttieri, emailed Hunter in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea and wrote the following:

As promised, I’ve prepared the attached memo, which provides an overview of Metabiota, our engagement in Ukraine, and how we can potentially leverage our team, networks, and concepts to assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society.

Burisma bigwig Vadym Pozharskyi emailed Hunter about the “science project.”

“As I understand the Metabiota was a subcontract to principal contactor of the DoD [Department of Defense] B&V [an engineering firm called Black & Veatch]. What kind of partnership Metabiota is looking for in Ukraine?”

Shortly thereafter the U.S. gave Metabiota $23.9 million, and $307,091 was set aside for “Ukrainian research projects.”

Sounds fishy, right? Former CIA officer Sam Faddis thought so, too.

“His father was the vice president of the United States and in charge of relations with Ukraine. So why was Hunter not only on the board of a suspect Ukrainian gas firm,” Faddis rhetorically asked reporters, “but also hooked them up with a company working on bioweapons research?

