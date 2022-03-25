Democrats Promise Free Gas Money for Everybody!

How about some free gas money to ease the pain at the pump?

That’s the plan being pushed this week — to the tune of $100 per household each month — by Congressional Democrats.

I’m kidding, of course. Democrats would never propose a free gas money program so small. It’s actually $100 per household plus another $100 per dependent.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen: The cure for gas-price inflation is to give out way more free money than most anyone would ever need to cover increased gas prices.

For a household like mine with two work-from-home parents and two kids, that’s $300 of Other People’s Money going straight into our checking accounts whether we need it or not.

I spend maybe $100 a month on gas, even at today’s high prices. Same for Mrs. VodkaPundit — it really is nice having both of us working from home.

So she and I can split the $300, fill up our cars for free, then go blow the remaining $100 on Lotto tickets or booze or whatever.

These days, thrift is a sucker’s game.

Anyway, Democrats call it the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, and it’s the bastard brainchild of congresscritters Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), John Larson (D-Conn.), and Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

The bill would be paid for by… well, it wouldn’t be paid for because all of this year’s tax revenues have already been accounted for and then some. And then some more, and then a lot more than that.

My back-of-the-envelope math estimates the free gas money might cost $300 billion.

So what’s another $300 billion in funny money among friends?

Inflationary, that’s what.

The Free Gas Money bill is supposed to last only so long as gas remains above $4.00 per gallon, but Democrat policies — including this one — pretty much ensure gas prices will always be above $4.00 per gallon. Preferably far above that, by their own admission.

You can’t fix rising prices by flooding buyers with more dollars.

You’ve got to produce more stuff — in this case, gas and diesel — until the supply of actual goods catches up again with the inflated supply of dollars.

But that would require Democrats backing off on little things like crushing domestic energy production and printing up funny money as a fig leaf to cover their economic sins.

But wait, there’s more.

Never to be outdone in spending other people’s money, California Governor Gavin “Let Them Eat French Laundry” Newsom has an even bigger, bolder, stupider plan for the shrinking zombie hordes still populating his state.

“A hundred lousy bucks for gas?” Newsom must have asked himself during his morning-to-midday grooming rituals. “I’ll make it $400! Even better, I’ll give the money to people who don’t drive cars or whose cars don’t even use gas!”

You’d be forgiven for thinking that I’m kidding about this, but I’m not.

According to Zavala, Newsom’s debit cards would go out to households based on vehicle registrations (up to two per).

That means that motorcycle drivers (who use very little gas) and Tesla owners (who use no gas at all) would enjoy the same $400-$800 monthly income bonus.

The late, great David Bowie called it “Putting Out Fire (With Gasoline).”

You know how that ends, don’t you?

Badly.

