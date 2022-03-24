WATCH: Frustrated Californian Body Slams Shoplifter

The shoplifter situation is so out-of-control in the San Francisco Bay Area that one frustrated shopper took matters into his own hands.

Literally.

An Alameda, Calif., man who gave his name only as “Kevin” told KGO-TV’s Dion Lim that he was “fed up” with the shoplifters robbing stores without any fear of prosecution.

Here are both clips, uploaded to Twitter earlier this week:

Kevin yells for bystanders to call 9-1-1 as he struggles on the ground with the man for more than 2 mins. The suspect calls out to a friend over and over & suddenly a car pulls up and a man approaches the store. Kevin gets put in a headlock & that’s when he…(2/4) #BayArea pic.twitter.com/5YtwdfGlSe — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 22, 2022

As you can see, the (alleged!) shoplifter managed to get away, thanks to his partner in a getaway car.

Lim tweeted:

“I could have been charged with assault…it’s infuriating. We’re all realizing NorCal is little soft cities like this.”

⠀

I asked Kevin if he would do this again. “My mom would kill me. My friends will kill me. But yeah, I’d do it all over again.”

A little?

It isn’t just Kevin fighting back. San Francisco’s KPIX just ran security footage of Chinatown shopowners dishing out a little street justice:

SAN FRANCISCO CHINATOWN SHOP OWNERS FIGHT BACK AGAINST SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERS “One of the guys, they put the pepper spray in my eyes,” said Sergio. “The other guy is trying to hit me with a hammer and I’m trying to protect myself.” @KPIXtv @AndriaKPIX https://t.co/et8uDhk8b8 pic.twitter.com/obFNhqTnSd — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 23, 2022

Don’t be fooled by the progressive narrative that these are hungry oppressed people doing what they must to get by. As PJ Media’s own Stacey Lennox reported last year:

According to the California Retailers Association (CRA), organized retail crime rings commit most thefts in San Franciso. These groups are recruiting juveniles and homeless individuals to steal items. The crews then resell stolen goods on the street, and the crime rings pocket the profit.

They can do this without fear of repercussion because San Francisco’s unlikely (and highly unpopular) district attorney has made it city policy not to prosecute so-called “lifestyle crimes.”

In other words, Soros-sponsored San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin gave the green light to organized crime.

My question remains: What’s Boudin’s cut?

Recommended: Joe Biden and World War III for Dummies

The larger point is this.

When those sworn to uphold the law refuse to do so, eventually citizens will take matters into their own hands, extralegally.

That can be something as “simple” as bodyslamming a shoplifter all the way to straight-up shootings like Bernie Goetz in the lawless New York City of 1984.

The surge in crime, both petty and violent, in America’s Democrat-run big cities can end in one of two ways.

It can end the nice way, with new DAs and fully funded police departments who actually do their jobs.

Or it can end badly, with either ruined cities or with civilians going full Death Wish on suspected bad guys.

Remember, the police aren’t just there to protect you from criminals; they’re also there to protect suspected criminals — particularly the ones who are actually innocent — from angry mobs.

My suspicion, however, is that these Soros DAs actually want the angry mobs — as an excuse to crack down on normally law-abiding Americans much harder than they’d ever crack down on criminals.

Pray I’m wrong — I know I will.