West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Kill the Women and Children First Edition

Hello dear West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers! Today your humble correspondent will attempt to answer for you a question that is as old as Adam’s rib, a question so difficult that it has become, not a scientific certainty, but a gauzy, metaphysical question with Gordian Knot implications, so to speak.

What is a woman?

This is the question posed to Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson, to which she pretended to be stumped so as not to upset her fellow traveler Leftists. “No, I can’t,” said the double Harvard graduate. A stunned Senator Marsha Blackburn replied, “You can’t?” “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist,” Jackson responded. To be fair, she came back the next day and declared herself a woman. This should make everyone very happy — especially Joe Biden, who promised to deliver a black, female Supreme Court nominee, though he may have forgotten that by now.

pic.twitter.com/5wTwQWiHGy — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 24, 2022

Anyway, she’s not the only one confused about the definition of a woman because so much depends on the answer for Leftists, politically speaking. To wit: can we call a person having two X chromosomes, who can carry, deliver, and feed a life form, called a human baby, a woman?

A set of science-y scientists at a Seattle hospital is having a very hard time trying to figure it out. And KTTH radio’s Jason Rantz, who gets all the best tips, has been told that this female conundrum has reached the maternity hospital at The Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland.

It seems that the word “maternity,” which connotes “maternal,” which means it’s a chick having a baby, is not “inclusive” enough.

According to the memo from the science-y crowd, “It has come to Leadership’s attention from both staff and patients that our name, Family Maternity Center, does not emanate inclusivity. All types of people give birth,” the memo read. “People who identify as women give birth. People who identify outside the gender binary give birth. People with non-traditional family structures give birth. Not all our birthing patients identify as moms or with maternity care.”

And yet they’re all “women.” You’re welcome.

Meanwhile, a lesson in a Washington State first grade classroom may help explain from whence the confusion comes.

My sons first grade assignment from yesterday. Edmonds School District, WA state. I'm so sick of this. pic.twitter.com/CasSL3EG6t — 😎 (@Phenomenal_Cat) March 24, 2022

Can someone find out when and where the asteroid is going to hit? I’d like to be there and I’ll bring a few of these people with me.

This woke mob doesn’t much like babies, either, in case you haven’t been paying attention for the past 40 or so years. It’s getting worse, however. The science-y Gosnell Democrats in the California legislature have put forward a bill to not just kill babies in utero but after they’ve been born.

California Life News sounds the alarm on AB 2223 which “would shield a mother from civil and criminal charges for any ‘actions or omissions’ related to her pregnancy, ‘including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.’ Although definitions of ‘perinatal death’ vary, all of them include the demise of newborns seven days or more after birth.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom set up a “Future of Abortion Council” to turn California into a “sanctuary state” for abortions. This bill to kill children after they’re born is part of the council’s legislative response. Newsom named the panel in response to the possibility that Roe v Wade will be overturned, reverting the baby-killing procedure to the states.

They may not be able to define what a woman and a “perinatal” child are, but it seems women and children are being dumped first as West Civilization’s Titanic hits the iceberg.

Maybe if we told them the babies identify as dogs they’d want to “rescue” them …

And finally, this is what losing looks like. Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown set up a panel to try to keep more jobs from fleeing her state to North Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

Feeling energized after the first Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force meeting. Thank you to my fellow co-chairs Maria Pope & @RonWyden and task force members. It's time to seize the opportunities before us in semiconductor manufacturing & growing our state's tech workforce. pic.twitter.com/u7jNqYDyap — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 24, 2022

Look in the mirror, lady.

We can call you “lady,” right?

Until next time West Coast, Messed Coasters™. I’m on “assignment” for the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned.