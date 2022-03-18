West Coast, Messed Coast™: Senseless Lawmakers Edition

It’s hard to overstate just how senseless West Coast, Messed Coast™ leaders are. They have no sense of shame, sense of balance, sense of propriety, sense of proportion, sense of danger, sense of place, sense of self-deprecation, or sense of humor in general.

How else to explain why Omak, Wash. authorities refused to stop a man whom they believed to be a double murderer but who gave no probable cause to pull him over?

You might be thinking, “Surely you jest, West Coast, Messed Coast™.” Please be assured we do not.

This story was brought to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ Global Satellite Department of Unintended Consequences by an alert reader — we’ll call her Heidi — who would like people to know that the suspected killer is also a survivalist, and the cops haven’t found him yet.

How did we get here? The woke Washington State Legislature in 2021 passed a passel of laws to make being a police officer harder. These included rules getting rid of chokeholds, eliminating ways of humanely corralling mentally ill people, preventing cops from using less-lethal bean bag rounds, and changing the standard for stopping a bad guy from “reasonable suspicion” to “probable cause.”

For some reason, the wokesters didn’t think it was necessary to ask real cops about how the woke rules would withstand a real-world test. It was disastrous.

In Columbia Basin News, we read that, while “searching the area for a person of interest in the homicides, the possible suspect was seen twice and both times, the male ran from deputies. During their initial observations, deputies say they were unable to pursue the suspect because they didn’t have probable cause due to the state’s new police reform laws.”

Efforts to fix this aspect of the 2021 we-hate-police laws contained within Senate Bill 5919 were killed by Spokane Democrat Andy Billig. And the hunt for the survivalist suspected double murderer continues. Let’s hope his next would-be victims are gunned up.

In the Lack of Sense of Proportion Department, we give you California Democrats. They always want more of your money so they can give it away to their political supporters as if it’s merely their own pass-through “charity” or something.

Related: Portland’s Mayor Rethinks Rules After Comedians Troll Him Again During Zoom Meeting

Gavin Newsom and his Greek Chorus announced they’d give every taxpayer a $400 rebate to help make ends meet. Republicans said hey, great idea. You Democrats broke it, now let’s fix it: let’s suspend the gas tax for six months to give people a real break.

Assembly Republican Leader @J_GallagherAD3 (R-Yuba City) and Assembylmember @KevinKileyCA (R-Granite Bay) responded to the Democratic $400 rebate proposal. Gallagher & Kiley said they support the rebate proposal, but also want to see a bipartisan push to suspend the CA #gas tax. pic.twitter.com/vSM9fKVuAC — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 17, 2022

Kiley said the proposed plan put the Democrats on their heels.

As everyone knows, it’s the Democrats’ green plans that have pushed government taxes in California well beyond the 18.4 cents the feds take for every gallon of gas sold.

As I dutifully reported, California has the greediest lawmakers in the nation.

…California skims 66.98 cents per gallon, the highest in the nation. This differs substantially from Stillwater Associates Researchers, who put the figure at a much higher $1.15/gallon taken off the top by the state. KTLA reported the added costs: Taxes:

Federal Excise Tax: 18 cents per gallon

State Excise Tax: 51 cents per gallon

Sales Tax (estimated): 10 cents per gallon Fees:

Low Carbon Gas Programs: 22 cents per gallon

Greenhouse Gas Programs: 15 cents per gallon

Underground Tank Storage: 2 cents per gallon That means that if I fill up my 23-gallon gas tank in California, the state gets 26 bucks. Counties also take their own cut. Your tax mileage may differ.

The response from Democrats to the cut? Silence.

In Orange County, a Chapman University professor is suing a student for posting his tests on a cheaters’ website.

“David Berkovitz, who teaches at Chapman University’s business school, filed a federal lawsuit last week against a student,” ABC 10 reported.

The sneaky professor copyrighted his tests. The lawsuit says the unidentified student posted the test on the Course Hero website but issued a proviso that it contained copyright-protected material.

And now Professor Berkovitz is making good on the aphorism that “cheaters never prosper.”

One more from California, and let this be a lesson to you. Never hire someone for law enforcement whose parents are convicted terrorists and who was brought up by their “guilty as hell, free as a bird” co-conspirators, Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers — otherwise known as President Obama’s buddies.

The worm may be turning for San Francisco’s District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who never met a criminal he believed should be locked up.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ – To the Left, to the Left. All the Masks You Own in the Box to the Left Edition

It turns out a new poll shows San Francisco voters don’t think much of the man who refuses to call looters looters. The DA, who is the subject of a recall in June, is loathed by 68% of voters. The poll was commissioned by the recall people but done by the same outfit that called it right on the school board recall (which this week was the subject of a fascinating lawsuit.)

And finally, we come to the No Sense of Humor part of our West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. As I reported on Thursday, the humorless bunch at the Portland City Council were trolled by comedians. The commissioners are now considering changing the rules instead of paying attention to the obviously satirical and true messages sent by the clowns who came to the circus. Watch the video here. You won’t regret it.

Until next time, West Coast, Messed Coast readers. Keep those tips coming in!