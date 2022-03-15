Wild San Francisco School Board Recall Election Prompts a Big Lawsuit—But Not for the Reason You Think

San Francisco is still feeling the aftershocks of the school board recall election that saw three Leftists booted off the board. And now comes a lawsuit, though you probably didn’t see this one coming.

Let’s review.

Three members of the school board were summarily tossed off the board by 70-percent plus numbers in February. Voters complained that instead of opening schools, school board members wasted time changing the names of schools.

Stories of mismanagement of the schools were legion. PJ Media told you of a school that continually counted at least one student as attending when her disgusted family moved her into a private school months before. Who knows how many more students were “counted”?

Voters’ disgust with the performance of the schools and the school board members was widely shared.

But one of the heretofore little known revelations in the recall election was the role that non-citizen voters played in the outcome. Indeed, Asian activists and disgusted parents of all backgrounds were thoroughly outraged by a transparently anti-Asian move to move top-performing Lowell High School from merit-based admissions to a lottery system. The top-performing school boasted a 50 percent Asian population. But the school board voted 5-2 to go to a lottery system in the name of diversity.

One parent said the Lowell High School decision was a “tipping point” for voters. At a meeting to discuss the school, board member Alison Collins called the parents “racists” for not wanting to change the admissions policy. The parent told KPIX-TV “they essentially said” that Asians were not welcome. Asian parents turned on the afterburners to register voters and turn out the vote. Collins was sent packing by a 79 percent majority.

The cavalier way the media discussed non-citizen voting was a real eye opener for many people. See the TV report below.

At a news conference featuring angry parents, Angela Zhou said “I have been a resident of San Francisco for about 20 years but not yet a U.S. citizen.” She told reporters, “I’m very happy to have the opportunity to vote. It will be my first time to vote in the United States and I feel very lucky.”

San Francisco changed its charter in 2018 to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections. In November of 2021, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors formally adopted the change for elections starting in 2022 and beyond.The school board recall election was the first one under the new rules.

The change means that non-citizens’ votes dilute the votes of citizens. The very idea of allowing non-citizens to vote is antithetical to America and the individual rights of citizenship. Allowing non-citizens to vote is obviously illegal and unconstitutional. New York has already changed its laws to allow non-citizens to vote. San Jose is considering a similar measure. It’s absolute madness.

The president of the United States Justice Foundation (USJF), James Lacy, who’s representing mayoral candidate Michael Denny, has brought a lawsuit calling on the Superior Court in San Francisco to toss out the charter change and issue an injunction against using San Francisco Ordinance Number 206-21 for all future elections.

The plaintiffs say the ordinance violates state law and claim that local elections officials can determine how elections are carried off but not who can vote.

They may agree with the voters and the outcome of the election, but they don’t agree that everyone who voted should have been allowed to cast a ballot.

There’s something about two wrongs making a right in there somewhere.