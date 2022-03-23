Newsom Signs Law Making Abortions Cheaper in California

It’s almost like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is trying to win the award for America’s worst governor. Then again, he’s got a willing legislature to help him achieve that dubious distinction.

Newsom signed a bill into law on Tuesday making abortions more affordable for women with private insurance plans. It’s the first in a flurry of bills before the state legislature in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the results of which some experts believe could overturn Roe v. Wade.

These other measures are sweeping, and Newsom is sure to sign any of them that pass into law.

“They include bills to ban disclosing abortion medical records to police or other out-of-state entities and protect patients and providers from civil liability,” reports the Associated Press. “They would expand California’s abortion workforce, allowing some nurse practitioners to perform the procedure without the supervision of a doctor and setting up a scholarship program for people studying reproductive health who agree to work in underserved areas.”

California is also set to throw a ton of state taxpayer money to fund abortions.

“And they would set up funds that would help pay for people to get abortions, including compensating providers who provide free care to low-income patients and assisting with things like travel, lodging and child care for women seeking the procedure in California,” the AP report states.

Back in December, shortly after the Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs, Newsom vowed to make California a sanctuary state for abortions. The state set up the grotesquely named Future of Abortion Council, which has been advocating for special scholarships for medical students who want to serve as abortion providers since last fall.

So much for “safe, legal, and rare” abortion.

Abortion advocates in the Golden State see this aggressive push to make abortion less expensive and restrictive as multiple steps in the right direction, and they’re treating it with urgency.

“This legislative package is robust, it’s bold, it’s responsive and it’s innovative, and that’s exactly what we need right now,” Amy Moy, who works for an abortion provider and serves on the Future of Abortion Council, told the AP. “We have a unique opportunity and a pressing responsibility to make sure that anyone seeking time sensitive and potentially life changing abortion care within our state’s boarders [sic] can do so with dignity and respect and safety.”

Not to be outdone, the legislatures of Oregon and Washington are trying to usher pro-abortion legislation through. They can’t let California outshine them too much in terms of wokeness.

Newsom has an odd penchant for seeing what conservatives are doing and wildly overreacting with left-wing policies in a way that borders on parody.

Back in December, he urged the legislature to pass a law modeled on Texas’ law that allows citizens to sue abortion providers. Newsom’s idea is a law that would allow Californians to sue gun manufacturers in the same way.

“Newsom and California Democrats think they’re being oh so clever in turning the tables on Texas conservatives,” wrote my PJ Media colleague Rick Moran about that idea. “Instead, they’re only proving how childish and ill-tempered they are.”

Keep it up, Gavin. You’ll win that Worst Governor trophy yet.