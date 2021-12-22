The Morning Briefing: Michael Flynn vs Granny Boxwine—Make Extra Popcorn

Top O’ the Briefing

Year-end politics in the United States can often be a little slow and boring. These last couple of years have gone out of their ways to be exceptions, obviously. The country could use a lull, to be sure, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll be finding that under the tree.

If we aren’t going to have a lull, let’s at least have some fun, right? Even a dead inside veteran of political activism like me can appreciate an unexpected political twist. Actually, we tend to become dead inside because there aren’t enough of them after a while. Predictability is boring.

It’s been a slog watching Granny Boxwine preside over her revenge porn January 6 kangaroo trial. Some of the higher-profile people she’s harassed have pushed back a little, which has just made her want to play the strongarm game even more.

The whole thing was getting a little stale.

Enter one Michael Thomas Flynn.

Flynn introduced a little spice into the proceedings on Tuesday by filing a restraining order against Nancy Pelosi, which Robert wrote about:

No, she isn’t stalking him, but it is almost as bad: Gen. Michael Flynn, who knows a thing or two about witch hunts, is taking action to stop the latest one. Naming all the members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as defendants, he has filed a complaint intended to stop a subpoena from that committee. At the same time, according to the Western Journal, Flynn “filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction specifically” against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff). It is always refreshing, and far too rare, to see someone fighting back against this latter-day American version of the Stalinist show trials. Remember: Flynn served as Trump’s National Security Adviser for less than a month before he resigned under a cloud in Feb. 2017, having become a central focus of the Russian collusion hoax. He wasn’t serving in the Trump administration in any capacity on Jan. 6, 2020 and had not done so for nearly three years. But that didn’t stop the rabid partisans of the Jan. 6 committee from trying to rope him into something he had absolutely nothing to do with.

Certainly, you all remember how involved Flynn was in Trump’s 2020 and what an integral part he played in Trump’s efforts to examine the irregularities in the election.

Oh wait, none of that happened.

Robert brings us up to speed on the Politburo’s interest in Flynn:

So why are the Jan. 6 committee and Pelosi targeting Flynn? Flynn’s complaint suggests that it may be because he was one of the many Americans who were skeptical about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. The complaint points out that “it is not a crime to hold such beliefs, regardless of whether they are correct or mistaken, to discuss them with others, to associate with those who share the same belief, or to ask the government to address such political concerns.”

That’s right, he had opinions. There was a time when that was allowed in the United States of America.

That’s how creepy this has become.

When I wrote last week that I hope the Democrats keep up this January 6 obsession I meant it. This may be the Mother of all Overreaches from a party that does nothing but overreach these days. It’s impossible to predict anything anymore, but I still feel that none of this is going to turn out the way the Democrats are envisioning it in their mentally disturbed Trump hate fever-dream. There’s a very real possibility that this fascist show trial will blow up in their faces and lead them to an even greater defeat in next year’s midterms than the one to which they’re already headed.

This is still America, after all.

For the moment, anyway.

