It Was the Left's Stubbornness That Doomed the Build Back Better Bill, Not Manchin

The truth hurts — unless you’re permanently blind to it. Then, it doesn’t hurt at all.

The fact is, the radicals could have had a lot of what they wanted in the Build Back Better bill, but they refused to compromise to achieve it. But because they’ve convinced themselves that this is the last chance in a generation to enact their radical agenda, they have closed off their minds to other possibilities.

In this case, they allowed the perfect to become the enemy of the good. Worse, they’ve been trapped by their own wild rhetoric and even wilder personalities.

Washington Post:

“Why do we have to acquiesce to what members of another party think we should be doing, what so called moderates think we should be doing, what so called independents think we should be doing? All of that represents a status quo,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). “Our status quo is rooted in racism, sexism and classism, and us not passing Build Back Better or scaling it back dramatically, even more so than has already been done, is going to disproportionately harm people of color, women, the poor, children and seniors.”

There’s still a chance that elements of the Build Back Better bill, including the child tax credit and some Obamacare reform, are still alive. But if the left takes an “all or nothing” approach to legislating, even a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress won’t be able to get anything done.