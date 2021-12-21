Democrats Want Jan. 6 To Be a Holy Day for Their Dark Church

Believe it or not, 2021 is finally about to come to an end.

No, really, I’ve got several calendars and I’ve checked them all.

If there is one thing that we’ve learned from the 2020-to-2021 transition is that it’s rather useless to assume that things will get better. In fact, as long as Joe Biden’s deranged puppet masters are running the country, the safe money is on things getting much, much worse. Even if the Republicans steamroll the midterm elections and wrest some control away from the Democrats, none of that will take effect until January 2023.

So…nothing but dark clouds in the forecast for a while.

The Democrats are going to kick off the year with the only thing that they have going for them — the desperate hope that the non-insurrection on January 6, 2021, and the subsequent Democrat show trial regarding it will distract Americans from the fact that they’ve been nothing but utter failures while having control of the White House and Congress.

They’re actually planning on making January 6 something of a commemorative affair.

The Hill:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that her office is planning a series of events to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, including a “prayerful vigil” and a discussion among historians. In an email to Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi said that “while the House will not be in session that week, a number of Members have expressed interest in being involved in commemoration activities.

Pelosi and her flying monkeys in the mainstream media love reminding people that she’s Catholic. It seems as if her pursuit of a godless secular revenge agenda made her forget something important:

Jan. 6 is actually the "Solemnity of the Epiphany" in the Church but I doubt bad Catholic Granny Boxwine knows that. https://t.co/CYkmulShJK — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 21, 2021

I wrote last week in my Morning Briefing that I sincerely hope that the Democrats keep up this Jan. 6 obsession. At the time, I was thinking that they would only want to do it through the election next year. It’s now beginning to look like they may want to make it an annual “commemoration.” They’re nothing without their ability to falsely demonize Republicans. They need this.

No matter what happens with the Democrats’ kangaroo trial — and it probably won’t go well for them — they’ll most likely still be screaming “INSURRECTION!!!!” right up until election day next year.

Again, it’s all they’ve got.

They’re worshiping at the altar of the false narrative. They don’t revere much else here in their post-sanity era. Pelosi’s penchant for slurring histrionics is sure to make her fellow Democrats want to build bonfires, then dance and sing songs of terrorist drunk guys in horn hats. Maybe they’ll have t-shirts made.

Pelosi and Company may use words like “solemn,” “prayerful,” and “commemoration” but this is really a celebration for them.

A party that they’d love to keep on the calendar.

Or at least until the adults are back in charge.