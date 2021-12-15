The Morning Briefing: Please Democrats, Keep Up Your Lunatic Jan. 6 Obsession

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. If you never doused yourself with Drakkar to kill the hangover smell before heading out for breakfast burritos were you even a man in the 1980s?

That weird thing is happening with Twitter again where the full tweet won’t show up. I discovered that it’s a glitch on their end. It resolved itself after a day last time. As you know, I’ve got three sections here that feature tweets. Rather than leave them out, I decided to post the text-only versions so you can still click on the links and see what they were about.

Nancy Pelosi’s pathetic revenge porn January 6 show trial has been chugging along with its alt-reality addiction to all things Donald Trump. Bless their hearts, they think it’s going well.

Anyone with an IQ over 14 knows that there was no insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Fortunately for Pelosi, the sub-14 IQ demographic is heavily populated with Democrats in Congress, as well as CNN and MSNBC viewers.

So they’re still talking about an insurrection that never happened.

The best part is that they think it’s going well for them.

The drama during this week has centered on some texts that were read by soon-to-be unemployed Republican turncoat Liz Cheney, which Robert wrote about:

So it was understandable that the far-Left propaganda organ the Daily Beast was thrilled Monday when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-NeverTrump) revealed numerous texts sent to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, begging Trump to tell the people who had entered the Capitol to desist. They got him now, right? After years of the Russian collusion hoax and Stalinist show trial impeachment proceedings, they finally got him! Well, no. In fact, the texts Cheney revealed prove definitively that there was no Jan. 6 insurrection at all.

These emails may not paint the most flattering picture of Trump but, as Robert wrote, they really make the whole “coordinated insurrection” narrative of the Democrats fall apart.

To the surprise of no one on this side of the political aisle, you wouldn’t know that if you followed the MSM coverage of Textgate. The Democrat Media Complex hacks all think there is some “there” there with these texts, which is decidedly not the case. CNN’s big “Gotcha!” is the fact that Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham aren’t talking about their texts on Fox News. Poppin’ Fresh Stelter has been repeatedly pointing out that Pelosi’s folly isn’t being covered by FNC.

Because nobody outside of the Democrat fever-dream cares. That’s a constantly growing group, by the way.

Regular readers here know that I hope the Democrats continue to hang themselves with the faux insurrection kangaroo trial. It’s part of their pathological obsession with Trump, which will be their undoing.

These are truly amazing times. We’ve seen many prominent Democrats in recent weeks say that they might want to stop focusing on Trump if they want to have a shot at not getting annihilated in the midterms next year. They know that’s the wise thing to do but they just can’t help themselves.

They also don’t grasp that only CNN’s 17 viewers and MSNBC’s slightly bigger handful think that Liz Cheney has any impact anywhere.

So yes, please, keep paddling upstream on a river of irrelevance, Democrats. We’ll be over here talking about issues that matter to real Americans.

This is gonna be fun.

Everything Isn’t Awful

'Oh sorry, I didn't see you there.' pic.twitter.com/i2nKunLUj6 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) December 14, 2021

PJ Media

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap: COVID Sense Breaks Out in Colorado, World Fails to End

BREAKING: Cuomo Ordered To Return $5.1 Million Mad Stacks From Book Deal

Rand Paul Blasts CNN’s Coverage of Tornado Tragedy and Himself

Adam Schiff Uses Text Messages That Disprove Insurrection to Try to Shore Up Sagging Insurrection Narrative

Christmas Killjoys Target Group Laying Wreaths at Veterans’ Graves

BUT PANIC ANYWAY. COVID-19 Reality Check: Omicron Spreads Rapidly But Does Not Cause Death

What Kind of People Would Fake a Hate Crime? Leftists!

Bring On That Double-Digit Inflation! Producer Prices Rise 9.6%

EU Goes ‘White Supremacist,’ Proposes Border Controls to Defend Against Weaponized Migrant Inundation

Workers at Kentucky Plant Told They’d Be Fired if They Left Work Even After Tornado Warnings

Liz Cheney, Daily Beast Tout ‘Bombshell’ Texts That Actually Prove There Was No Insurrection

Democrats Say the Darnedest Things When It Comes to Crime

In 90% of the Country, No One Gives a Flying Fig About COVID

The New York Mask Mandate Is a Spectacular Failure

The Hysterical Reaction of Biden Aides to a Map Showing Taiwan as a Separate Country From China

They do like to cheat. Clyburn: Democrats Will ‘Get Around’ Filibuster To Pass Voting Bills

Prager: Differences Between a Secular and a Religious — Jewish or Christian — Upbringing

Townhall Mothership

House Democrats Block Bill That Would Force DHS to Finish Construction of Border Wall

Leftists are all weak. The Atlantic’s COVID Article That Drove Libs Insane and Caused Mass Cancelations

‘Climatologist’ Drops an Insane Take on Severe Weather

Biden Might Not Want to Take Amtrak Anymore

The 5th Circuit Delivers a Shockingly Ruthless Rebuke of Joe Biden’s Lawlessness

ESPN Shamelessly Tries to Resell the Bubba Wallace Noose Story as a Thing

As the January 6 Commission Stumbles, Who Has It Worse — The Democrats, or the Media?

Nevada “Ghost Gun” Ban Halted By State Judge

Cam&Co. Gun Industry Reacts To Newsom’s Latest Attack

Pro-Gun Groups Should Be Recruiting Candidates, Too

Let’s go Brandon! Another new inflation record: Producer price index hits 9.6% in November

Mark Rober’s war on porch pirates continues with glitter bomb 4.0

Weeks after the Waukesha massacre, a Wisconsin woman killed a man by driving over him with an SUV

TDS is incurable. Jen Psaki says there’s no question President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of January 6

Um…School official confirms racially segregated playground night, says the effort is to unite, not divide

‘Horrific’ and ‘absolutely disgusting’ video shows a drone that can tase illegal immigrants

VIP

Me: Happy One-Year Anniversary to the ‘Game-Changer’ Vaccine!

Failing New York Times Issues Five-Paragraph Mother of All Corrections

My Second Time Testing the N.Y. Mask Mandate Was More Interesting

More Dishonesty on Critical Race Theory, This Time From a ‘Conservative’

Biden Official Says a COVID ‘Explosion’ Is Coming

Is the White House Still Lying About Americans Left Behind in Afghanistan?

Around the Interwebz

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: The Most Exciting, Surprising And Emotional Spidey Of Them All

Coinbase mistakenly told some customers they were billionaires

Buttigieg won’t save the Democrats

Some People Know Game of Thrones Better Than Real-Life History, New Survey Shows

Bee Me

'Am I Out Of Touch?' Pelosi Asks Butler https://t.co/rBVVM7V4eS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 13, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery