Adam Schiff Uses Text Messages That Disprove Insurrection to Try to Shore Up Sagging Insurrection Narrative

Liz Cheney on Monday revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ phone; despite the fact that they prove that there never was an insurrection, the Democrats and their media sycophants were working hard Tuesday to make the texts out to be the bombshell that will finally, once and for all, destroy Donald Trump. Foremost among them was, not surprisingly, Adam Schiff (D-OrangeManBad), whose only claim to fame as a Congressman has been his relentless and evidence-free efforts to drive Trump first from the presidency, and now from public life altogether.

Schiff appeared Tuesday on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports trying to shore up the Democrats’ sagging Jan. 6 insurrection narrative. No one has been charged with insurrection, no one was armed, the only person killed on the scene was a Trump supporter, and Trump himself called for a peaceful protest, but the facts have never mattered to a Left driven mad with hatred for the man whose continued popularity threatens their hold not just on the three branches of government, but on the popular culture as well.

According to Breitbart, Mitchell asked Schiff: “What is the impact do you think of Don Jr.? Publicly, he was saying one thing and denying the severity of the insurrection while privately, he was pleading with Mark Meadows. Does it, first of all, suggest that they all were aware that Donald Trump, alone, could have stopped the violence by asking him to do something about it?”

Mitchell was referring to texts from Donald Trump Jr. to Meadows in which the president’s son said: “He’s got to condemn this s**t ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough….We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

To Schiff, this is the veritable smoking gun that will enable him at last to drive his harpoon into his white whale, Trump. “It says so much,” Schiff answered Mitchell excitedly. “The few text messages say so much. They tell us that these people understood the seriousness of this attack. They understood that the president was uniquely situated to try to stop it, and he wasn’t stopping it. It was going on for hours. But it also just calls out the blatant hypocrisy where they are now trying to downplay these events, but when you look at what they were saying in real-time, you see just how serious they understood this attack to be.”

Schiff added: “So the hypocrisy of it in particular just smacks you in the face to see what Don Jr. was saying now and to see what Don Jr. was saying then.”

Anyone who actually reads what Donald Trump Jr. wrote, however, will not see any of what Schiff claims to see in his texts. Donald Trump Jr. said that the president should speak out against people entering the Capitol and call on them to disperse, and Trump did so. But the fact that Trump Jr. wrote that “it has gone too far and gotten out of hand” makes it clear that there was no planned insurrection, no attempted coup, contrary to the Left’s incessant and hysterical propaganda for nearly a year now. This was a peaceful protest that did indeed get out of hand, and Trump duly spoke out.

That should have been the end of the matter, but Schiff and his colleagues instead opted to do everything they can to portray the events of Jan. 6 as far more serious than they actually were in a transparent attempt to destroy Trump’s political career altogether and stigmatize those who voted for him and still support him.

It is no surprise that Adam Schiff would be the one who is spearheading this initiative. This is, after all, the man who was still insisting as late as April 2019 that there was “ample evidence of collusion” between Trump and Russia “in plain sight,” and that “the obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did. I would say in every way this is more significant than Watergate.”

Yet despite the fact that Schiff and the Democratic Congressional leadership had their knives out for Trump from the moment he declared his candidacy, no such evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice has ever come to light. Nevertheless, Schiff has neither produced his “evidence of collusion” nor apologized for claiming to have it when he obviously did not.

The hypocrisy of Adam Schiff in particular just smacks you in the face.