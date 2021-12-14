Clyburn: Democrats Will 'Get Around' Filibuster To Pass Voting Bills

Fundamentally changing our elections has been a goal of the Democratic Party since they got into power this year. However, their slim majority in the Senate has made it impossible, as they don’t have the votes to overcome a filibuster.

But, according to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Democrats will find a way to “get around” the filibuster to pass their radical voting legislation.

Such legislation includes the Freedom to Vote Act, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the For the People Act, all of which have passed the House but have either stalled or failed to pass the Senate.

Clyburn told “Axios on HBO” that getting those bills passed “may require some jiu-jitsu, but that’s not beyond the Senate to do that.”

“They’ll come up with some way to get around it,” Clyburn added. “We had better come up with some way to get around it, because this democracy is teetering on collapse.”

The legislation Democrats are trying to pass would federalize elections, the redistricting process, and enshrine such things are mail-in voting, which is highly susceptible to fraud. Clyburn knows that overhauling our elections is key to keeping Democrats in power. So he’s pushed for filibuster reform related to voting rights legislation since July and has said that without it, Democrats could “kiss the majority goodbye.”