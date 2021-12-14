BREAKING: Cuomo Ordered To Return $5.1 Million Mad Stacks From Book Deal

Alleged mass woman harasser and serial elder killer Andrew Cuomo, the now unemployed former governor of New York, was ordered to give back the $5.1 million he received for his laughably titled book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The delicious decision was meted out by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), a state watchdog group. On their website, JCOPE states:

The Commission investigates potential violations of the State’s ethics laws and the Lobbying Act. The Commission may impose civil penalties for violations by state officers and employees and lobbyists and clients. Commission findings with respect to the Legislative Branch are required to be referred to the Legislative Ethics Commission for enforcement.

JCOPE revoked its approval for the book bounty last month in a 12-1 vote after learning Cuomo broke the rules and used state resources to write the book.

FACT-O-RAMA! Andrew isn’t the only Cuomo to lose a book deal this month. His brother Chris “Fredo” Cuomo learned earlier this month that his book, “Deep Denial,” had been scrapped as well. #MerryChristmas!

It was first believed Cuomo would be able to keep his cash even after JCOPE rescinded its approval for the book. Then JCOPE voted, again 12-1, to order Andrew Cuomo to return the cheddar.

“Gov. Cuomo is not legally entitled to retain compensation … for any form of outside activity related to the book,” JCOPE commissioner David McNamara declared.

Cuomo is ordered to cough up the moolah and give it to the office of N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James, the same woman who shanked him and brought him down over sexual harassment and groping accusations.

“It is ordered that by no later than 30 days from the date of this resolution, Gov. Cuomo pay over to the attorney general of the State of New York an amount equal to the compensation paid to him for his outside activities related to the book,” the JCOPE resolution states.

Cuomo STILL might be able to keep the cabbage, though. It looks like this decision is going to court.

“JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority, and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo attorney Jim McGuire wrote in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.”

Cuomo was considered a COVID hero back in 2020. He received an Emmy award for his television appearances, where he and his equally putrid brother cutely discussed their birthing person’s meatballs.

FACT-O-RAMA! “Cuomosexuals” was the name given to fans of the corrupt, gropey, incompetent killer of elderly people who, for reasons unknown, adored the miscreant.

Oh wait, the Emmy was clawed back, too. Aw, snap!

Related: Chris Cuomo Suspended From CNN ‘Indefinitely’

Ex-Gov. Cuomo still hasn’t faced the music for sending elderly people with batfluenza into nursing homes, resulting in roughly 15,000 of them dying. This, despite hundreds of available beds in the Jacob Javitts Center as well as on the U.S. Navy hospital ship, USS Comfort, provided by President Trump. Biden conveniently dropped that investigation.