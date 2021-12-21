Pelosi and Dems Plan Day of 'Solemn Observance' and a 'Prayer Vigil' for January 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Democratic lawmakers on Monday detailing “a full program of events” to remember the January 6 riot in the Capitol.

What happened that day isn’t really in dispute. A couple of hundred people breached the Capitol and behaved like idiots. But if what occurred that day was an “insurrection,” it will surely go down in history as the most comical and futile attempt to overthrow a government in history — more ludicrous than the Beer Hall Putsch in 1923.

This begs the question: Why do the Democrats feel they have to portray the events that day as a “rebellion” or a “revolt” when the chances were less than zero that the election results could be overturned? It was a riot, nothing more.

It’s all about the narrative, of course. It doesn’t matter that there wasn’t a serious plot to actually overthrow the government. That’s beside the point. If a bunch of drunken Oath Keepers, QAnon kooks, and Proud Boy mouth-breathers conspired in their little fantasyland to keep Trump in power, how is that relevant to national security?

Democrats would have more credibility if they took the threat of armed insurrection from Black Lives Matter and Antifa more seriously. They won’t even include a look at the political violence in our cities last summer in discussing the possibility that January 6 may have been made possible by the riots.

But for the sake of politics, the show must go on. And the performances of Democrats are getting weirder and weirder. Here’s what Pelosi has in store for America to remember January 6.

Washington Post:

“Already, preparations are underway for a full program of events, including a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening,” Pelosi wrote. The speaker asked Democratic members of Congress who will be in Washington on Jan. 6 to email her office to fully prepare for what she called a “solemn observance” of the day. Pelosi said all of the events will be live-streamed, so that lawmakers who are not in Washington could watch and participate from their home districts. “As always, we will continue to work with the House Historian to establish and preserve our records in this regard,” Pelosi added.

As for the White House, you can be sure they won’t be left out of the festivities.