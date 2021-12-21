Chinese Tennis Star Now Says She Wasn't Sexually Assaulted by Government Official

In November, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai posted a message on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claiming that a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, had “forced” her to have sex.

Within minutes, the post was taken down, Peng disappeared from the Chinese internet, and her friends said she was nowhere to be found. Concern grew that Peng had been jailed for making her accusation. The Women’s Tennis Association, the IOC, and other tennis stars pleaded with the Chinese government not to harm her.

In a carefully choreographed appearance at a youth tennis event two weeks later, Peng emerged claiming to be fine and unharmed. It wasn’t very convincing. The WTA demanded to interview her, and when the Chinese authorities refused, they canceled all pro tennis tournaments in China.

Now a Shanghai newspaper says that they interviewed Peng and that she told them that she never said that Zang had assaulted her.

Associated Press:

The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose. “First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I have never said that I wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me. I need to emphasize this point very clearly,” Peng told the newspaper’s reporter. The reporter did not ask how or why the lengthy and highly detailed Nov. 2 post appeared or whether Peng’s account had been hacked.

That Nov. 2 post on Weibo was sheer dynamite. But as Peng pointed out, she had no proof.

BBC: