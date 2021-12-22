Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 165: The 'Matrix' Trilogy Really Resonates In Covid Times

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 22, 2021 12:13 AM ET

I spent the bulk of my post-Pfizer booster recovery time (it did a number on me) revisiting the Matrix trilogy in preparation for the release of The Matrix Resurrections this week. Actually, I was revisiting the first two movies, as I realized about 15 minutes into the third one that I’d never seen it.

Honestly, I haven’t had that much fun rewatching movies in a long time, especially Neo’s finest moments.

via GIPHY

Then I started to notice some eerie parallels between the overall story and these creepy plague times in which we live.

I even know who Agent Smith is.

Anyway, now I’m looking forward to the fourth movie even more than I was before. Even though I’m pretty sure the machines are behind this Covid mess.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice