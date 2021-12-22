The Kruiser Kabana Episode 165: The 'Matrix' Trilogy Really Resonates In Covid Times

I spent the bulk of my post-Pfizer booster recovery time (it did a number on me) revisiting the Matrix trilogy in preparation for the release of The Matrix Resurrections this week. Actually, I was revisiting the first two movies, as I realized about 15 minutes into the third one that I’d never seen it.

Honestly, I haven’t had that much fun rewatching movies in a long time, especially Neo’s finest moments.



via GIPHY

Then I started to notice some eerie parallels between the overall story and these creepy plague times in which we live.

I even know who Agent Smith is.

Anyway, now I’m looking forward to the fourth movie even more than I was before. Even though I’m pretty sure the machines are behind this Covid mess.

Enjoy!