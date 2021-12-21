According to Dr. Fauci, We Should Have Achieved Herd Immunity Already

It’s hard to wrap my head around Biden’s recent rhetoric about COVID.

“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death… for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden said last week. “But there’s good news. If you’re vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death, period.”

This, of course, isn’t entirely true. None of the COVID vaccines offer full protection from COVID-19. As a result, plenty of people are catching COVID-19 despite being vaccinated—even though the mortality rates for the fully vaccinated are lower.

Biden continued his morbid holiday message during his speech on Tuesday, telling unvaccinated Americans that they can’t celebrate the holidays safely.

“I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with family and friends,” Biden said. “The answer is, yes you can, if you and those who celebrate with you are vaccinated.”

Does this sound familiar? It should. Earlier this month, Dr. Fauci suggested that Americans should demand proof of vaccination from holiday guests.

“One thing that vaccinated people can feel comfortable with, for example — let’s take the holiday setting, you’re with your family, you have grandparents and parents and children, when you get vaccinated and you have a vaccinated group and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated,” Fauci said in an interview during the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit. “That’s the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated.”

As insane as it is that our government is telling us we should treat unvaccinated people like second-class citizens, what’s also troubling about this is that by Fauci’s own estimation, we’ve already achieved herd immunity. All this ridiculous talk about who can and can’t celebrate the holidays together and showing papers should be moot anyway.

According to a White House memo released last week, more than 71 percent of American adults have been vaccinated.

Why is this important? Let’s go back to something Dr. Fauci said back in March of this year.

“We anticipate — and again, it’s purely a speculation — that the herd immunity level will be about 70 to 85 percent,” Fauci said during a White House press briefing.

When you consider that kids are largely unaffected by COVID, we’re within the range of herd immunity for adults. In fact, we may even be at the high end or above it. So between the vaccinated and those who have had COVID and recovered, we are where we need to be for things to be going back to normal. We shouldn’t be demanding proof of vaccination from friends and family or pitting vaccinated people against unvaccinated people. Also, studies have shown that the total number of COVID cases could be underestimated by half because of asymptomatic cases.

We’re a few short months away from being two years into this pandemic. Americans have had enough of this crap. We’re tired of the experts moving the goalposts on us to keep us following their ridiculous rules.