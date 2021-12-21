The Mark of the Beast? Implanted Microchips Storing Vaccine Status Are Already a Reality

If you wanted to create an army of conspiracy theorists who don’t trust the medical establishment and increase vaccine hesitancy in the populace, what would you do? You’d suggest using microchips to store vaccine status, of course! And a Swedish company is doing just that—it has developed a subdural microchip implant that can be used to store vaccine passports.

The company, called Epicenter, which specializes in subdermal microchips, says the implants, which are the size of a grain of rice, use near-field communications (NFC) technology, which can be easily read by common devices like cell phones. Similar to a QR code, no special app is needed to scan the chip.

“Implants are very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and right now it is very convenient to have Covid passport always accessible on your implant,” Epicenter’s chief disruption officer Hannes Sjoblad said in an interview with Ruptly (click through to view the entire interview).

“I can. go to a movie theater, a restaurant, I just show them my arm,” he said. “They just swipe me with a smartphone and it pops up the covid passport I have on my chip.”

Not. Creepy. At. All.

Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified 🤖 pic.twitter.com/dpAkSCudxf — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2021

Sjoblad said he also has a chip in his chest that stores his health data. Unlike the vaccination passport in his arm, the chip with his health data can only be accessed with a special app, and only with his permission. He said one benefit of a chip is that it’s completely removable. Sure, if they’ll let you.

Related: WH’s Cruel Message to the Unvaccinated: Get Ready for a ‘Winter of Severe Illness and Death’

Although this technology is not new, the application to vaccine passports is a novel use for implantable microchips. While proponents say they’re safe and assure us that they can be removed anytime we want, what’s to stop the government from forcing us to take the implant, just like they’re forcing us to take the vaccine?

Not surprisingly, there was plenty of speculation online about whether this is the “Mark of the Beast” described in the book of Revelation, a biblical prophecy of the End Times:

Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.

While the Bible cautions that no one knows the day of the hour when the events described in the Book of Revelation will occur, QR and NFC technology have made such prophecies much easier to imagine, haven’t they? If you were a third-century Christian reading about the Mark of the Beast, your mind couldn’t have conceived implantable chips that store data. But now? Now it’s easy to see how a chip under the skin could replace cash transactions as prophesied in the Bible. The technology already exists. All that’s left is for the government to require it in order to buy and sell.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Anthony Fauci or some other health bureaucrat starts pushing implanted vaccine passports as a requisite to full participation in society. If they can force a vaccine into your body, they can force you to take an implant.

And let’s be honest: If and when that day comes, millions of sheep will cheerfully hold out their arms to be microchipped like dogs so the government can track their movements and keep the non-compliant locked away from society.

Not. Creepy. At. All.