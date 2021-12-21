Manchin Blames White House Staff For Death of BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling out President Biden’s White House staff for leaking “absolutely inexcusable” things about him in the aftermath of his Fox News interview in which he came out against the Build Back Better bill.

Manchin wasn’t blaming Biden himself for the animosity. But the senator said that Biden knew that the negotiations were failing, and his refusal to support the bill should not have come as much of a surprise.

The senator said he could have supported the bill if it was smaller and did more to lower prescription drug costs. He also had some other objections that the “soak the rich” president didn’t want to address.

New York Post:

He specifically said he wanted a work requirement and a new $200,000 income cap as a condition of extending an enhanced annual child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child — or $3,600 for those under six. Manchin said he also wanted to ensure that the bill’s $12,500 rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles didn’t go to wealthy people. The senator previously griped that his own relatively poor state set up universal preschool, which the act would have done nationwide, without federal aid. He also opposed a provision that would have federally subsidized four weeks of paid private-sector family leave.

Manchin’s final offer, which appeared in the Washington Post on Tuesday, should have many Democrats who aren’t named Sanders or Ocasio-Cortez shaking their heads.

Washington Post: