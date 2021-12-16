Is Biden's Build Back Better Plan 'Dead Forever'?

Due to party infighting, Democrats are now looking to push a vote on Joe Biden’s big-government socialism juggernaut, the Build Back Better Act, into next year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had hoped to pass the bill before Christmas, but key holdouts like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) made it impossible to pass the bill through the evenly split Senate due to his concerns about the hefty price tag. Democrats now expect a vote won’t happen until January at the earliest.

But that’s wishful thinking, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) who says Biden’s $3 trillion plan is “dead forever.”

“I think Build Back Better is dead forever, and let me tell you why,” Graham told Sean Hannity Wednesday evening on Fox News Channel’s Hannity. “Because Joe Manchin has said he’s not going to vote for a bill that will add to the deficit. Well, if you do away with the budget gimmicks, Build Back Better, according to the [Congressional Budget Office], adds $3 trillion to the deficit.”

“Build Back Better was the signature issue of the radical left,” Graham said. “It died in the Senate because the CBO, which I do not control … I laugh when I hear Democrats say it’s a fake number, the CBO number … it used to be the gold standard. I haven’t hypnotized the CBO. [The CBO looks] at the bill as if all of the programs, like the child tax credit, go for 10 years, not one year.”

“The CBO and the inflation number last Friday, I think, killed Build Back Better,” Graham added. “They were trying to pass a lie. And God Bless Joe Manchin for sticking to his guns.”