Insanity Wrap: Everybody's Got Omicron Fever!

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

After parents spoke out against CRT & books containing pornographic content, this teacher demeaned them with a Dr. Seuss parody. Unhinged pic.twitter.com/OJ1knzYHdo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2021

Easy call: This woman has imaginary personal pronouns in her bio and thinks your kids are her property.

Omicron Fever — Which Kind Do You Have?

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There are two kinds of omicron victims: People who have caught omicron but won’t die from it, and people who are deathly afraid of it.

The big difference between the two is that people with omicron will get over it but people with OMICRON FEVER never will.

Case in point.

Last week [VIP Link!] Insanity Wrap reported the good news out of South Africa about the oh-so-dreaded omicron variant:

COVID-19 hospitalizations plunged more than 90% in South Africa as the new, more contagious omicron variant crowds out delta. The country reports “a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking,” according to Bloomberg. Omicron first hit South Africa, and hit hard. Correction: Omicron hit a lot — hard, not so much.

The hospitalization rate in South Africa decreased a whopping 90% as omicron crowded out delta.

To date, Insanity Wrap has yet to see a single confirmed case of anyone dying of omicron.

Now, the good news comes to New York where omicron cases are exploding… but hospitals are doing just fine:

JUST NOW: "We're doing very, very well. Very manageable. There's no crisis. We have about 460 patients in our hospitals. That's less than 10% of our overall capacity."@NorthwellHealth CEO @MichaelJDowling on Hospital situation in New York. pic.twitter.com/JGXJahwMBy — John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 21, 2021

Omicron already accounts for 73% of new COVID cases in the United States, virtually identical to South Africa, where omicron was first spotted.

In New York, omicron accounts for 90% of new cases.

The barely-deadly delta is rapidly being crowded out by the not-at-all-deadly omicron. More people are gaining natural immunity (typically on top of vaccine immunity, which together probably provides the strongest protection) at basically zero risk to their health.

You’d think this would be good news, but the usual COVID panicmongers are still mongering the usual COVID panic.

If you’ve caught omicron, it’ll probably feel like a mild flu bug — if you notice it at all.

If you’ve caught OMICRON FEVER, just hide alone in the basement with your protective gear on while the rest of us get on with our lives.

Some Hot Blue-on-Blue Action

If Insanity Wrap made one Bloody Mary for each and every Democrat in America who hasn’t been disappointed or even pissed off by Presidentish Joe Biden, we wouldn’t even have to go shopping first.

Granted, our personal stash of cocktail fixins is substantial, but we’re thinking we wouldn’t have to make more than five or six.

Fake Hate Crime Exposed

Insanity Wrap’s PJ Media colleague Robert Spencer reported Monday on that fake hate crime at Fairfax High School in Virginia.

We have a couple things to say about that.

Look, kids make stuff up all the time. It’s a part of their growing up process, of figuring out what works and what doesn’t. It’s up to parents to provide them with a moral foundation to build on as they’re figuring out life in this crazy world.

Because we want them to use and expand their imaginations for good, not evil.

Fill a kid’s brain with the splendor of the universe and the essential goodness of creation, and, sure, maybe they’ll come up with some crazy story about meeting a friendly space alien. But they also might grow up to become a rocket scientist or an astronaut.

Fill a kid’s brain with hate and victimhood-as-the-ultimate-virtue, and maybe they’ll come up with some crazy story about a hate crime. And then they’ll grow up to become a progressive wokester.

And now you understand our public education system.

Meanwhile, in Australia…

So you’re an Australian medical worker who has just spent a long day dealing with our postmodern lepers — people infected with a novel coronavirus so very serious that you remove your hazmat suit with your bare hands and then shove it in the trunk of your car, presumably to use again tomorrow.

It’s like at the end of the Wizard of Oz, but instead of a tiny old man behind the curtain, it’s celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci.

Oh, wait — he is a tiny old man.

Out of all the nasty “isms” Insanity Wrap has devoted most of our adult working life to combating, we’d never even imagined Medical Scare Fascism.

Everybody Is Getting Coal for Christmas

Well:

The U.S. and European Union had the biggest increases in coal use at about 20% each, followed by India at 12% and China—the world’s largest consumer—at 9%, the IEA estimated. The comeback is being driven by economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is outpacing the ability of low-carbon energy sources to maintain supply.

Show this one to your most concerned friends and ask them when they’ll start supporting nuclear power.

