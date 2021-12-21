The Media Is Covering up a White House Cover-Up of Major Biden’s Biting

On Monday, the White House revealed that the Biden family welcomed a new puppy named Commander to the White House. However, the addition of Commander also saw the unloading of their current dog, Major, to live with family friends. After months of training and consultation with dog experts, Major was apparently unable to be made compatible with White House living.

As disturbing as it was to hear that the Bidens essentially traded in their old dog for a younger one, I noticed something curious in their coverage of the news.

Here’s what CNN said of Major:

In March, Major bit two people — one a member of the Secret Service, another a National Park Service worker.

The Independent:

In March, he was reportedly reassigned to guard duties at Mr Biden’s Delaware home after clashing with members of Mr Biden’s protective detail.

Newsweek:

In March, Major bit two people. One was a member of the Secret Service and the other a National Park Service worker, CNN reported. After the incidents, the White House announced that the dog would receive training in Wilmington, Delaware, to help him adjust to his new surroundings.

People:

The Bidens’ 2-year-old dog, Major, initially left the White House earlier this yea [sic] to undergo additional training following a “biting incident” at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

USA Today:

Major made headlines for incidents involving government staff. In March, Major was sent back to Delaware after he caused a “minor injury” to a U.S. Secret Service employee.

But none of these are correct. The incidents involving Major earlier this year were more significant and more numerous. We know this because of emails released by Judicial Watch this summer, which not only showed that Major bit members of the Secret Service eight days in a row but that the White House deliberately covered up the full extent of Major’s aggressive behavior. According to one email, “at the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.” Agents had also been advised to protect their “hands/fingers” by placing their hands “in their pockets.”

The emails also proved that when the Bidens’ dogs were sent back to Delaware earlier this year, it was because of the biting incidents and not previously planned as the White House had claimed.

“We’re sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet.”

The White House cover-up was bad, but why is the media still repeating the White House’s false claims that it was only two minor biting incidents? Likewise, why is the media pretending the White House never covered up the true story of what was happening with Biden’s dog Major?