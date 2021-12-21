Bad Bette! Midler Apologizes for Saying West Virginians Are "Poor, Illiterate and Strung Out"

Never mind that Christmas goose; legendary diva-harridan Bette Midler is feasting on a little yuletide crow today.

Midler lost her religion on Monday when Sen. Manchin revealed he wasn’t going to sign on to Biden’s “Build Back Better” monstrosity, and she let her two million Twitter followers know what she thought.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Ouch. Prejudicial much, Bette? Kinda nasty for someone nicknamed “Divine.”

As a former New York City Liberal (forgive me), I can attest that this sentiment is real. Coastal libs love to verbally defecate on “fly-over” states and the white people who live in them. Especially southern states.

Midler’s “poor, illiterate and strung out” line is ugly, but take a look at the arrogance that precedes it:

Like a true coastal, lib elite, Midler haughtily assumes the rest of the country wants what Biden wants. Many of us don’t, including the 50 senators who voted with Manchin and their hundreds of millions of constituents.

Her first shot at West Virginia is when she says the state is going “backward.” As if that wasn’t enough, Midler had to play on the state’s recent drug overdose death rate, which is the worst in the country. What Midler failed to mention is that Delaware, Biden’s home state, is in 2nd place.

But all that is in the past now. Midler has apologized to West Virginians and her nine fans who live there. Here is her apology, still dripping with arrogance.

“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

There’s that supercilious bravado! Midler doesn’t understand that Manchin probably knows what’s better for his “backward” state than an aging, elitist, East Coast, liberal singer.

It’s not Midler’s fault she blew a gasket. Like any good liberal, she knows that Manchin is to blame for her insults. She was just “seeing red.” Manchin is the bad guy here because he dares to disagree with Midler’s political “acumen.”

Not everyone is eager to accept Midler’s seemingly half-hearted apology, however.

Bam! Take that, Bette. Maybe next time she’ll think twice, but I doubt it; Midler has been spewing nonsense on Twitter for a while now. She recently called for Donald Trump to be arrested for “attempted murder” for attending a debate with Biden, because she believes Trump had COVID at the time. Trump has stated he tested negative for COVID before the debate.

Midler tweeted a message to Biden just before that debate. Again, classic, liberal, elitist droll at her worst.