The Morning Briefing: Please Democrats, 'Race Card' Yourselves Into Oblivion

It would appear that the Twitter glitch from yesterday has worked itself out, so we can have nice things again.

So, I don’t know if other conservatives are aware of this but Democrats insist that we’re all racists.

NO. REALLY.

The overwhelmingly noticeable symptom of the collective mental disease that is 21st-century American leftism is the habit of calling everyone on the other side of the political aisle a racist. These poor, addled beings actually believe it, largely because they themselves are too bigoted to ever meet anyone who thinks differently. They operate on assumptions made based on fictional accounts of conservatives that they’ve written.

It’s wearisome, it’s small-minded, and it’s obviously what they think is a winning political strategy.

Rather than engaging in any introspection that might tell them why they got their you-know-whats handed to them in Virginia last week, Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media decided to go with the “It’s because Republicans are racists!” route, and they’re sticking to it.

Since a lot of what really happened in that election involved a righteous backlash against the woke cancer that’s eating away at this great country, they’ve decided that we’re racist for even saying “woke” now.

Rather than opt for a road map to sanity, we now have our alleged VEEP flapping her idiot gums about racist tree patterns or something, while Mayor Pete Supply Chain FAIL has been going on about infrastructure racism and bridges.

I, for one, would like to encourage the Democrats to keep this up. It’s a message that isn’t accomplishing anything that they think it is. The only people who buy it made their purchases a long time ago. They’re not winning over any new hearts and minds with this tired, pathetic line of attack. Last Tuesday was ugly for them, and anyone with eyes to see can knows that it was probably a precursor to what will be an absolute slaughtering at the polls next November.

If they keep blaming a racist Republican bogeyman that doesn’t exist rather than formulate a sane political strategy, Republicans might not even have to work very hard during the 2024 cycle.

Keep barking “RACISM!” like a bunch of trained seals, Democrats. Let your bigotry and hatred back you into a corner of political irrelevance.

The rest of us will be over here enjoying reality.

