'Autotune King' Travis Scott Belongs in Jail for Capital Murder: Change My Mind

I never heard of Travis Scott until 11 people went into cardiac arrest and eight people died at his event called Astroworld in Houston, Texas. Apparently, he’s connected to one of the Kardashians (another sideshow I don’t pay attention to). But I seem to be one of the only people on earth who hasn’t heard of Scott or isn’t a fan of his music — if you can call moaning into a mic set on autotune “music.” I remember when people had to have talent to get a record deal, but those days are unfortunately long gone. We are now stuck with whatever this is.

I don’t want to sound old and out of touch (or maybe I do, because I’m old enough not to care about what people think of me), but is this really the best you can do, Millennials and Gen Z? This is the rock god you worship? There isn’t one instrument on stage. Not one guitar player with sick riffs, not one drum solo, not one keyboardist showing off spectacular skills. The main entertainer can’t even sing without using autotune. Pathetic! How does this performance draw crowds so big that they kill each other to get near this guy?

But swarm they did, by the tens of thousands, and die they did—all in the name of worshiping at Scott’s altar full of demonic symbolism obvious enough for Ozzy Osbourne to think it’s overkill. There are a lot of videos going around, accusing Scott of being an actual Satanist, and maybe he is. I don’t know, but I’ve seen the music industry do this enough times to know it’s most likely just a ploy for attention. I have no idea why it still works. How is satanic posing still considered “edgy?” Frankly, I’m bored with it.

The imagery of Scott’s gaping-mouth tunnel that resembled Hieronymous Bosch’s depiction of Hell and the fiery stage set only made the event seem more sinister, and witnesses described it as a “concert in Hell.”

Look I’m a big fan of Travis Scott but this is some demonic ass shit it’s making me rethink some things like is this what hell looks like this video gives me chills #ASTROWORLDFest #ASTROFEST #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/e29KQvavTE — Jay🪐 (@jaylyn2u) November 6, 2021

Videos of the event prove that description accurate. As police were trying to get to the injured and dying, Scott was instructing the crowd to give them the middle finger, and he said nothing as his fans impeded the police by jumping on the emergency vehicle.

People desperately tried to tell Scott to stop the concert so the victims who were dying could get help without the chaos of the music, but Scott would not listen, nor would the camera operators.

2) Was #TravisScott aware of the ambulances? Yes. But he just continued the concert like nothing happened. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/4ZTYZXMht9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 7, 2021

Another disturbing video shows Scott “singing” into the microphone while watching what looks like a dead body being carried out of the crowd.

Then, when the person who was trying to warn about the unfolding catastrophe got to the backstage area, Scott cranked up the music — even as paramedics and police were trying to communicate while they attempted to resuscitate the patient. People were dying while Scott did “the robot.”

Scott has a record of fostering chaos and dangerous conditions at his shows. He was arrested in 2017 for inciting a riot “during a concert at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. A security guard, police, and others reportedly suffered injuries as a result. Scott pled guilty to disorderly conduct in a plea deal. At another one of Scott’s concerts, a man suffered paralysis after being pushed over a third-floor balcony due to unsafe conditions.

Kyle Green, 27, attended Scott’s April 2017 concert at Terminal 5 in New York City, where he was reportedly pushed from a third-floor balcony during the performance. Rolling Stone reported that Green said he was forced over the third-story edge amid a “severely crowded” event.

According to the suit filed six months after the alleged incident, Green stated that he suffered several broken bones — including his vertebrae — before being taken off the floor by staff “without a cervical collar, backboard and other safety precautions,” the outlet reports. Rolling Stone noted that Green was injured during the same concert where Scott was filmed encouraging a different fan to drop from the second-story seatinginto the crowd below.

The second man, who jumped off the balcony at Scott’s urging, broke both of his legs. Scott’s criminally negligent incitement is well-known but never proportionately punished. Reading through the things he has done is a foray into incredulity. How on earth is this man still walking around, free to continue to do this? There were so many warnings.

Any performer who does not stop a concert and assist law enforcement and first responders when people are fainting and being trampled should go to jail. Right to jail. https://t.co/27rxoYHBe8 pic.twitter.com/tLDDKVDIdw — Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) November 9, 2021

After Scott posted a lukewarm “apology” that never included the words “I’m sorry,” people reminded him of his past actions that show a pattern and practice of inciting dangerous riots, encouraging violence, and tempting fate.

One report was from a man who said he was a security guard at one of Scott’s concerts. His allegations are stunning and should be investigated immediately. The witness said that, while security was keeping people off the stage, Scott yelled to the crowd to disobey them, putting their lives in danger. “He came to the edge of the stage to curse us all out, calling us ‘bitch-ass n****s.” … He then said ‘security can’t stop you all’ and directly encouraged everyone to jump the barricade and rush the stage.” Scott was arrested in Chicago at Lollapalooza for the same behavior in 2015.

None of this is legal, is it? Why has Scott been arrested multiple times but allowed to plead out? Now, eight people are dead and hundreds are injured. Can this anarchist rioter be put in prison now? Or do we have to wait for a higher death count?

Travis Scott should be charged with capital murder. He created unsafe conditions by overselling the concert and then he encouraged the fans to rush the stage, causing a deadly event. Two of the victims were only 10 and 14. It was planned, it was premeditated, and anyone claiming he didn’t know it would lead to someone’s death is a liar. I point you to the lyrics of his song “Stargazing” as evidence that he wants chaos and injury at his concerts: “And if you’re not injured, it’s not a mosh pit. I got a stage divin from my nosebleed (perfect, good, good).”

According to Texas law, it could be argued that Scott is guilty of the worst crime in the state and faces the death penalty.

(7) the person murders more than one person: (A) during the same criminal transaction; or (B) during different criminal transactions but the murders are committed pursuant to the same scheme or course of conduct; (8) the person murders an individual under 10 years of age; or (9) [the person murders an individual 10 years of age or older but younger than 15 years of age; or]

Scott should stand trial for capital murder in Texas. But he won’t, because millionaires don’t go to jail, no matter what they do. That’s the real injustice in America. As an elite member of society, Scott might have to pay a few million dollars, but he will not face any real consequences for killing his fans.

