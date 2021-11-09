Californians Left Wondering As Rumors Swirl Over the Whereabouts of Gavin Newsom

For nearly two weeks, Californians have been asking, “Where’s Gavin Newsom?“. The governor hadn’t been seen in public since October 27 when he received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Two days later Newsom abruptly canceled his long-planned trip to Scotland for the United Nations Climate Summit due to “family obligations.” Since then, Newsom’s office has repeatedly refused to clarify exactly what those “obligations” were, where he is, or when he’ll return to his public duties. This lack of transparency about the governor’s whereabouts has led to many unsubstantiated rumors about his health and speculation of possible adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, and rightly so.

“Everything they said to us is that it’s a family issue,” California state senator Bob Hertzberg, (D-Los Angeles) told reporters in Scotland. “There is nobody in California who wanted to be at this conference more than Gavin Newsom…But we are all human beings…Sometimes you need to stay home.”

But has he really stayed home? Even Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom didn’t seem to clear up the confusion when she tweeted on Sunday and later deleted the tweet. “It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth,” Siebel Newsom’s tweet read, according to a screenshot. “When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life.”

Her tweet was deleted, but here’s a screenshot pic.twitter.com/9neU0Z66mX — Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) November 8, 2021

Huh. So Californians wanting to know where their governor is is somehow “hating”? Someone should tell the “First Partner” that her husband is a public servant. We pay his salary and he’s on the taxpayers’ clock until at least the end of 2022, so it’s odd, to say the least, that Californians haven’t seen their governor in two weeks.

But perhaps this is much ado about nothing? On Monday, Vogue posted an article detailing the multi-day wedding events of socialite/model/artist Ivy Getty that took place over the weekend in San Francisco, which the missing governor was said to have attended:

“San Francisco’s City Hall is designed to inspire awe—a symbol of the city’s power and resilience after the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire, with its white marble detailing and soaring dome that looms more than 300 feet overhead,” Hamish notes. “But despite the architectural magnificence—and the panoply of state, with Nancy Pelosi officiating and Governor Newsom and Mayor Breed in attendance—the ceremony managed to feel extraordinarily intimate and personal, with Tobias’s charming vows and his passionate kiss that dislodged Ivy’s crown!”

There does also appear to be one blurry picture in existence from the wedding itself showing someone who might be Newsom in the background. Like most things surrounding the murky left, this picture of the blushing bride was posted as proof of Newsom’s wellbeing by an unverifiable leftist troll account with all of 312 followers, so make of it what you will:

People, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, are spreading the rumor that Gavin Newsom hasn't been seen in public since 0ct. 27, when he came down with Bell's Palsy from his booster shot. Here he is in SF at a Getty wedding yesterday. pic.twitter.com/d5xlEQKvr2 — WillG (@iamwillgnyc) November 9, 2021

Even if this photo is real, and it may well be, all the secrecy and lack of transparency by Newsom and his staff beg many questions. What’s really going on here? If Newsom really is innocently spending time with his family, why the secrecy? Why do the Newsoms feel so entitled to secrecy when he is a public servant? Would any employer in the real world tolerate an employee disappearing for days and weeks on end with no word of what he is doing or when he will return? Between the unexplained incommunicado disappearances of Newsom, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Vice President Kamala Harris, this is really starting to be quite the trend amongst leftist politicians, and it’s one the American People shouldn’t tolerate.