Hey, Joe Biden! This Man Lost His Son Doing What You Asked and He Gets NOTHING

On Sunday, President Joe Biden gave a press conference. When a reporter asked him to clarify his administration’s position on paying the families of unaccompanied minors separated from their illegal immigrant parents, he had a bit of an episode. He asserted that, when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked him about this previously, it was the amount ($450,000) that he referred to as “garbage,” not the payments themselves.

As the reporter was trying to clarify, Biden snapped, “If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, you lost your child! You lost your child! It’s gone! You deserve some kind of compensation!”

Of course, Biden’s assessment is not even in the neighborhood of truth. No legal immigrants got separated from their children. Parents who attempted to make an asylum claim may have been separated after crossing illegally and surrendering to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). However, the Trump administration had implemented a zero-tolerance policy. All illegal border crossers would be detained and go before a judge before being released.

Children cannot stay in detention with their parents, and the Flores settlement limits how long CBP can hold them before releasing them to the other agencies for placement. CBP provided the parents the option of being deported with their children. Many decided to decline that offer and left without their children.

According to DHS, by October 2020, the plaintiff’s counsel had contacted the parents of 485 children. They did not identify a single family who wanted their child reunited with them in their home country. In short, the separation was a deliberate decision made by parents who opted to let their children remain in the U.S. in hopes they would be reunited with them there. And now, Biden will pay them handsomely for coming here illegally and being subjected to immigration law.

In contrast, Ernest Ramirez has done everything life ever required of him. A single father, he raised his only son, Ernesto, working hard to give the boy everything he wanted or needed. Two months before the CDC announced that atypical cases of heart inflammation were a possible side effect of the mRNA vaccination for COVID-19, particularly in young men, Ernesto received the government-recommended shot. Five days later, 16-year-old Ernesto died of an enlarged heart.

According to his father, Ernesto collapsed while playing basketball with a neighbor. Autopsy reports indicated Ernesto’s heart was twice as large as it should have been. Before his death, he was a member of JROTC and had played baseball since he was seven. His father reports he was healthy, with no heart-related health issues.

An enlarged heart is one of the symptoms of myocarditis. Between December 14, 2020, and July 16, 2021, the CDC reported the following in its analysis of the 863 serious vaccine side-effects, including deaths, posted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in children aged 12-17:

“The most commonly reported conditions and diagnostic findings among reports of serious events were chest pain (56.4%), increased troponin levels (41.7%), myocarditis (40.3%), increased c-reactive protein (30.6%), and negative SARS-CoV-2 test results (29.4%) (Table 2); these findings are consistent with a diagnosis of myocarditis.”

The report also acknowledges VAERS is passive, and issues are often underreported

Ramirez firmly believes his son died as a result of taking the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC has not confirmed nor ruled out this assertion and may never do so. In a recent panel hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), several people asserted they had suffered an injury from a COVID vaccine. Despite VAERS reports and direct agency contacts, they had not gotten a response.

Ramirez received the Moderna shots himself as soon as he was eligible, to protect his son. He had no issues. When Pfizer received approval for its vaccine to be administered to teens, Ramirez waited a few weeks before deciding to protect Ernesto from COVID-19 with the vaccine. Ramirez was worried his son could require hospitalization if he contracted the illness. He believed the government agencies and the media when they bombarded Americans with messages that the vaccine was safe. What the media and agency health experts never told Ramirez was that, as a healthy 16-year-old, Ernesto’s chances of needing hospitalization or dying from COVID-19 were near zero.

No compensation will relieve Ramirez’s obvious pain or make up for his loss. Even so, according to attorney Aaron Siri, who has represented many vaccine-injured clients, almost none is available.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Siri says, his phones have been ringing off the hook.

The vaccine makers are shielded from liability by law, and Ramirez also doesn’t qualify to make a claim under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. HHS runs this program and provides a no-fault settlement for qualifying vaccine injuries. However, the COVID-19 vaccines are not a covered product in the program.

Ramirez and others who claim the COVID-19 vaccines injured them are limited to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The CICP is the payor of last resort for survivor claims. Siri cautions that the CICP has a standard of proof that makes it almost impossible to receive compensation. He also noted that, even in a successful claim, the amount of the payment is virtually nothing.

So, Ramirez and other families who did everything the Biden administration asked of them, by getting their teens vaccinated against a disease that posed them extremely low risk, get nothing but a permanent hole in their hearts. These families are not even being acknowledged by the government, other than Sen. Johnson. The CDC, NIH, and FDA ignore them.

Meanwhile, illegal immigrants who broke our laws, chose to leave their children behind, and continued to reject reunification at home, stand to be rewarded.

At the conclusion of his testimony, Ramirez said, “I love my country. I don’t trust my government.” Who can blame him, when it puts the suffering of foreigners ahead of the pain of its own citizens?

WATCH Ernest Ramirez’s full testimony on a panel called by Sen. Ron Johnson: