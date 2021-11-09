Are There Any Patriots Left in the FBI?

Jame’s O’Keefe, founder and CEO of Project Veritas, a right-leaning, groundbreaking news outlet, was recently raided at home by the FBI. O’Keefe is calling it an attack on the 1st Amendment.

“I woke up to a pre-dawn raid,” O’Keefe told Sean Hannity of Fox News. “Banging on my door, I went to my door to answer the door and there were ten FBI agents with a battering ram, white blinding lights, they turned me around, handcuffed me, and threw me against the hallway. I was partially clothed in front of my neighbors. They confiscated my phone. They raided my apartment. On my phone were many of my reporters’ notes. A lot of my sources unrelated to this story and a lot of confidential donor information to our news organization.”

Two journalists who have worked with O’Keefe were raided the day before, ostensibly over a “stolen” diary owned by a daughter of President Biden few people seem to have heard of.

The diary had a lot of personal information, including how the author, allegedly Ashley Biden, had taken “probably not appropriate” showers with her dad as a child.

Why would the FBI chase a diary belonging to Biden’s daughter? I’m guessing it’s about the president showering with his young daughter.

I recall a time when the FBI chased commies, rather than worked for them. How soon until Biden’s Stasi visits O’Keefe’s sources and donors?

If I had a diary stolen, I might, at best, get a cop to come to my house and fill out a report. Most likely I’d be told to go to the local police station and fill out a form. I’m pretty sure the FBI wouldn’t care.

Did the FBI raid O’Keefe to teach him a lesson? They asked him not to publicly discuss the diary raids. He decided to go public after a New York Times reporter called one of his employees an hour into one of the Project Veritas raids, which the FBI asked O’Keefe to keep quiet about. The FBI must have told the reporter about the raid, so O’Keefe went public too. The next thing he knows, he is slammed against a wall in his underwear as his neighbors watched.

“This is an attack on the First Amendment by the Department of Justice,” O’Keefe told Sean Hannity. “I’ve heard ‘the process is the punishment. I didn’t really understand what that meant until this weekend. And, Sean, I wouldn’t wish this on any journalist.”

Maybe it’s also a warning to other conservative journalists. How can we not take it that way? Will they knock down my door after reading this?

Check out Mark Dice’s brilliant take on the FBI raid of O’Keefe’s home.

No one can be surprised about the FBI’s raids against Project Veritas. It is doing yet more dirty work for the left.

One-Liners to Remember:

The FBI maintains a web page of the January 6 protestors they are looking for, including cookie-baking nannas. They do not have a site dedicated to violent leftists.

Roughly 50% of Antifa and BLM rioters arrested had their federal charges dropped, while January 6 protesters remain jailed in putrid conditions

The “plan” to kidnap Michigan’s Governor Whitmer has FBI fingerprints all over it

We can go on and on about the shady business the FBI has engaged in (Gen. Flynn, Roger Stone, etc.), but the real question is this: Are there any patriots left in the FBI? If so, where are they?

Comey, McCabe, and Strzok were all high-ranking FBI officials working for the commies on the left. Where are the good guys? I personally know two FBI agents quite well and I can’t see them engaging in such anti-American nonsense. Do honest agents not advance? Or does an agent have to have pinko leanings to climb the ladder at the bureau?

The FBI needs an enema, followed by a modern-day Eliot Ness. If there are any patriots left, now would be a REALLY GOOD TIME to show themselves. Just sayin’….

