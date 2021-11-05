Feds Raid the Homes of Project Veritas Journalists Over Biden's Daughter's Diary

James O’Keefe announced on Friday that the FBI had raided the homes of current and former journalists working for Project Veritas, a conservative news source known for releasing shocking undercover videos. O’Keefe is the founder and CEO.

The FBI raid is linked to a diary allegedly belonging to Biden’s oldest daughter, Ashley, and includes explosive allegations about inappropriate behavior by the president. Project Veritas purchased the diary after being approached by “tipsters” in 2020. The tipsters claim the diary was left behind in a room once occupied by Ashley Biden.

The FBI kindly asked O’Keefe not to mention the raids in a cover letter they sent with Grand Jury Subpoena.

The Government hereby requests that you voluntarily refrain from disclosing the existence of the subpoena to any third party. While you are under no obligation to comply with our request, we are requesting you not to make any disclosure in order to preserve the confidentiality of the investigation and because disclosure of the existence of this investigation might interfere with and impede the investigation.

Interestingly, a reporter from the New York Times allegedly contacted one of the journalists whose home was raided, less than an hour after the raid started, for a comment. How did the NYT know about the raid or what it involved? The FBI asked O’Keefe not to mention it yet somehow the NYT was in the loop. Huh…

An article in the New York Times claims, without qualification, that the diary belongs to Ashley.

In a video message post to the Project Veritas website, O’Keefe states, “Journalism itself may now be on trial.”

O’Keefe goes on to say that tipsters approached him with the diary, claiming it contained “explosive allegations” against then-candidate Joe Biden.

O’Keefe stresses that Project Veritas did not publicize anything in the diary as they could not authenticate what was in it, nor could they prove that it actually belonged to Ashley Biden.

When they contacted Ashley Biden’s attorney to return the diary to her, lawyers refused to say whether or not the diary was the property of Ashley Biden.

“It begs the question,” O’Keefe continues, “in what world is the alleged theft of a diary investigated by the president’s FBI and his Department of Justice.”

O’Keefe wraps up the video by declaring, “The politics of fear will not prevail in the United States of America.”