Obama Mixes Up the British Isles in Climate Speech

The elites of the world have bestowed Barack Obama with a reputation for being the smartest guy in the room, no matter what room he’s in. Our Condescender-in-Chief is more than happy to flaunt that reputation anywhere he goes.

So naturally the organizers of the COP26 climate conference invited him to speak. And Mr. 57 States stepped in it rhetorically once again.

Fox News reports:

“Since we’re in the Emerald Isles here, let me quote the bard, William Shakespeare,” Obama said. “‘What wound,’ he writes, ‘did ever heal but by degrees.’”

The problem is, there’s only one Emerald Isle, and Scotland ain’t it. The Emerald Isle is Ireland.

What’s worse, merely being in Scotland isn’t a reason to quote Shakespeare, although there’s usually a Shakespeare quote for every situation.

No, the poet everyone most associates with Scotland is Robert Burns, but that won’t matter for somebody who’s so excited to be in the “Emerald Isles.”

Maybe I’m a little sensitive about this situation as someone of Scottish heritage, but those aren’t mistakes that someone who carries such a reputation for intelligence should be making.

When he wasn’t totally mixing up British and Celtic cultures, Obama spent a good chunk of his speech stoking both climate alarmism and hostility toward Donald Trump.

Fox News also reports:

Obama gave a lengthy speech Monday morning stressing the urgency of addressing climate change and blasting his successor, former President Donald Trump, for ushering in “four years of active hostility” toward climate science in the United States. He called on young people to “stay angry” about climate inaction and to channel that anger toward pressuring lawmakers and governments to enact change.

The former president said that the current occupant of the White House wants to do more, but he lacks a “robust majority” to usher in the socialist initiatives the Green lobby wants him to. He also noted that he “wasn’t real happy about” the U.S. under Trump pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

Take it from a man who can’t get Ireland and Scotland straight: we need the government to tell everybody what to do in the name of saving the planet. Or something like that.