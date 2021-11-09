Despite Mandates Aplenty, California's COVID Rate Now Doubles Florida's

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in California is currently more than twice the rate in Florida, prompting debate about draconian public health measures implemented across the Golden State, like vaccine mandates for small children.

California is averaging 16 new cases per 100,000 residents the last week compared to just seven in Florida.

California’s full vaccination rate (62%) is higher than places like Florida (60) and Texas (54), where state leaders do not enforce mask policies or support strict mandates.

Gavin Newsom: "This is hard for me to say… California is now experiencing an increase. Well, we know why. There's a seasonality to COVID."https://t.co/46u4XXCFQ3 pic.twitter.com/t1HvtDwkq2 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 9, 2021

The Golden State has seen a surge of more than 60% in new cases in the last two weeks, compared to a 20% drop in the Sunshine State. Clearly, their progressive edicts failed to quell recent outbreaks.

“Gov. DeSantis is proud of Florida’s success with launching monoclonal antibody treatment sites throughout the state, which made a huge impact on lowering hospitalizations and saving lives. Early treatment – getting the monoclonal antibodies as soon as possible after testing positive or experiencing symptoms – cuts the risk of hospitalization by 70% or more,” DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw told Fox News.

After the delta variant surge in the late summer, coronavirus case and death rates have fallen rapidly throughout the southeast in recent weeks, especially in Florida.

At the same time, some parts of the west and northern plains are seeing a rise in cases as winter weather sets in.

