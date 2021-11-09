CDC Study Reportedly Demonstrates Vaccine Effectiveness — But Contradicts Better Evidence to the Contrary

Bless the CDC’s hearts. They’re so fully invested in the mantra of “everybody must get vaxxed” that now they’re trying extra hard to demonstrate just how effective the shots are. The trouble with that strategy is that those pesky facts can get in the way.

Last week, the CDC published an “early release” study, which I guess is the scientific version of a sneak preview, that purports to show that vaccine-produced immunity is more effective than natural immunity. The release concludes with:

In this U.S.-based epidemiologic analysis of patients hospitalized with COVID-19–like illness whose previous infection or vaccination occurred 90–179 days earlier, vaccine-induced immunity was more protective than infection-induced immunity against laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, including during a period of Delta variant predominance. All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

It’s practically breathless: “You gotta get the shot NOW, even if you’ve already had COVID!”

The experts are saying that this study is disingenuous because of the statistical analysis the CDC used. Dr. Martin Kulldorff, one of the leading lights in the fight against vaccine propaganda, pointed out the statistical error when he tweeted, “This @CDCgov study in @CDCMMWR has a major statistical flaw, and the 5x conclusion is wrong. It implicitly assumes that hospitalized respiratory patients are representative of the population, which they are not. Trying to connect with authors.”

Reporter Alex Berenson reports that the CDC’s findings contradict an Israeli study because the CDC used “magical statistical analysis” to reach their conclusion.

Berenson writes:

Well, the Israeli study drew on a meaningful dataset in a meaningful way to reach meaningful conclusions. It counted infections (and hospitalizations) in a large group of previously infected people against an equally large and balanced group of vaccinated people, then made moderate adjustments for clearly defined risk factors. It found that vaccinated people were 13 times as likely to be infected – and 7 times as likely to be hospitalized – as unvaccinated people with natural immunity. In contrast – how do I put this politely? – the CDC study is meaningless gibberish that would never have been published if the agency did not face huge political pressure to get people vaccinated.

Read Berenson’s article for a deeper dive into the statistical funny business the CDC study relies on. Let’s just say that Simone Biles might be jealous of the statistical gymnastics in the study.

Berenson also points out some inconvenient truths in the study data:

Interestingly, the number of hospitalized people with natural immunity actually fell sharply over the summer, as Delta took off. About 14 people per month were hospitalized in the winter and spring, compared to six per month from June through August. (Remember, this is a large sample, with hospitals in nine states.) But the number of VACCINATED people being hospitalized soared – from about three a month during the spring to more than 100 a month during the Delta period. These vaccinated people still were less than 180 days from their second dose, so they should have been at or near maximum immunity – suggesting that Delta, and not the time effect, played an important role in the loss of protection the vaccine offered.

Wow. That’s brutal.

Last week, attorney Jenin Younes even pointed out that the CDC has contradicted its own earlier analysis of natural immunity vs. vaccine immunity.

Y’all, I’m no statistician or medical expert, but it’s pretty easy to see that the CDC is gone whole hog in pushing the get-the-vaccine narrative. And when you’re fully invested in a narrative, why let the facts get in the way? What’s especially sad is that too many people have had to suffer for the sake of a narrative.

I’m also no prophet, but I believe that future generations will look back at how the CDC and other government agencies handled this pandemic and shake their heads.