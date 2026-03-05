The Morning Briefing: The Ultimate Theatre Kid Gets the Hook in Congress

Top O' the Briefing

Hey y'all, it's Thursday, so you know what that means: It's one day closer to the weekend!

It's hard to narrow down the most annoying person in politics, but the Democrats have given us plenty of candidates in recent years. One of the top finalists is Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.).

Side note: Nearly every image of Walz in our library looks like he's performing in a Broadway musical. This man is the ultimate theatre kid — playacting as a serious, credible politician.

It turns out that behind the jazz hands, the catfish face, the sports media-assisted whitewashed football coaching career, the progressive Christianity, and the wife and son who look like they're afraid of Dad, lies a level of corruption that's hard to wrap one's head around. But the House Oversight and Governmental Reform Committee is gamely trying to do just that.

My friend and colleague Matt Margolis wrote about how Walz tried to stonewall Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-Ohio) line of questioning by boasting about how Minnesota took care of its residents:

When Walz tried to pivot to how Minnesota "takes care of its people" better than anyone, Jordan rattled off a few numbers that tell a different story. The behavioral intervention program ballooned from $3 million to $400 million in five years. Housing stabilization went from $2.6 million to $104 million. Despite this, the only people who seemed to benefit were the fraudsters, who bled the programs dry while Walz's administration looked the other way, restarted payments over fraud concerns, and then lied about why.

Then, Matt reported on how Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) ripped Walz a new one over state spending for autism:

“You’ve seen the numbers about autism fraud in Minnesota, so we’re gonna do some Minnesota math with you today. Okay?” she said. “Are you ready? How much money was spent [in] 2017 for autism in Minnesota? How much?” she asked again. He tried a new defense: “I don’t know. I wasn’t the governor.” He’d pay for that excuse later. “Okay. Did you not just say that you prepared for this hearing today?” Then came the gut punch: “$1 million. Okay? A quick Google search or using your AI could tell you $1 million was spent.” Next, Mace jumped forward in time. “How much money was spent on autism in Minnesota in 2024?” “I don’t have the number in front of me,” he said. “As governor, I don’t—” “Were you governor in 2024?” “I was, but I’m not the—” “So your excuse before that you didn’t know what 2017 autism numbers were because you were not governor, and today you can’t answer the numbers about 2024 as governor, and you still said you prepared for this hearing today. It’s unbelievable,” Mace said.

Pop some popcorn because it gets better:

Then she really dropped the hammer: “$343 million was spent in 2024. What percent increase is that from 1 million to 343 million? What percentage increase is that?” Walz, a former teacher, couldn’t do the math and didn’t even try. “I’m not here to be your prop," he said. "Go ahead and tell me.” But Mace wasn’t letting go. “Uh, wait, are you governor of Minnesota or not?” she barked. “Yes, I am,” he replied, but then muttered, “I’m not—” Mace sliced through it: “Okay. Well, when I’m governor… you can sure as hell bet that I’m gonna know the math. The math is 34,200% increase, an increase of 343 times what it was in this time period. Do you know the number of children in Minnesota?” Walz knew that the total population of Minnesota is 5.7 million. But Mace had to tell him there are 1.2 million children in his state. “I’m not even governor of South Carolina,” Mace said pointedly. “Our population in South Carolina is 5.5 million. We have approximately 1.1 million children under the age of 18 in my home state of South Carolina. Okay?” Then came the knockout line: “As governor, I expect you to know this information. Thank God you’re not Vice President of the United States.”

The man is an idiot. We should all hit our knees and thank the Almighty God that this man is not a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

I think the horses may have helped here, but this is still adorable.

A corgi halts a supercar rally so it can herd the cows..



Watch until the end.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/fXNG43488G — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 4, 2026

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

This one comes courtesy of Kruiser.

Kabana Tunes

I heard this song in a restaurant on my sister's birthday back in December, and I've been hooked ever since. I'm not crazy about the rest of the album, but this is my favorite song from the last couple of years.

Buffett Bonus

