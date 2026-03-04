New Poll Shows Dems Are Wrong on Another 80/20 Issue

Well, here we go again with Democrats coming down on the wrong side of yet another 80/20 issue.

We’ve all seen the way things have been going, all in one direction regarding our actions in Iran, and how Iranians around the world have been cheering our efforts. We’ve also seen how some have been trying to sell us the notion that the American people are not behind the president in the matter of shutting down the Islamic Republic. As is becoming all too normal, they’re spreading untruths.

Fox News:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had a tense exchange with CNN's Kailtan Collins during Wednesday's briefing heavily focused on Operation Epic Fury against Iran.



Collins noted that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the dignified transfer ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers who were killed in the wake of Iran's military response against the U.S. and Israel. She then invoked comments made earlier in the day by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who scolded the press for making tragic developments "front-page news" despite the mission's broader successes. "Is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of U.S. service members?" Collins asked. "No," Leavitt responded. "It's the position of this administration that the press in this room and the press across the country should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury and the damage it is doing to the rogue Iranian regime that has threatened the lives of every single American in this room." [...] "If you're trying to argue right now that CNN's overwhelming coverage is not negative of President Donald Trump, I think the American people would tend to disagree — and your ratings would tend to disagree with that as well," Leavitt told the anchor before moving on.

The truth, however, is starting to slip out. The people are not buying the legacy media’s negatives anymore. A CBS/YouGov poll that just dropped today breaks all that nonsense up, and it looks like this:

CBS POLL: Approve/Disapprove of Military action against Iran if think conflict would last...



🟢 Days/Weeks: 76-24 (+52)

🟤 Months: 46-54 (-8)

🔴 Years: 13-87 (-74)



YouGov | 3/2-3 | 1,399 A pic.twitter.com/BYEnUIGkS5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 3, 2026

Do you understand? Despite the worst efforts of outlets like CNN, 76%, a full three-quarters of Americans, approve of the short conflict President Donald Trump always said this would be—and what it is shaping up to be.

The big takeaway here is that even in a poll of all adults—not merely registered voters—it shows a 3–1 approval for Trump’s attack on Iran if it’s over in a few weeks. And again, this poll is coming from CBS of all places… not exactly a collection of right-wing crazies.

Not even the far right would expect this kind of support, much less the Obama/Biden apologists who have spent the last decade trying to take out Donald Trump by any means possible—and I mean any means. The American people enthusiastically support swift, Trump-style efforts to overwhelm and demilitarize terrorists. That’s what we are getting.



In fact, if things keep going ahead of schedule, it might even be shorter than we've been figuring. Our Dave Manney has a report about how Iran is running out of missiles. Meanwhile, Matt Margolis is reporting on polling numbers that suggest the Democrats are in serious trouble in the midterms. It's all the 80/20 issues. Every bit of it, everything the Democrats attach themselves to goes wrong for them.

The Democrat think tanks have been pushing the idea that military action of any kind means electoral losses for Trump. Clearly, that’s not so. The problem has been that we’ve gone into past conflicts with an aversion to winning the war with overwhelming force. That’s not what’s happening here, however.

Even the cost involved isn’t an issue. The American people are pretty clear-eyed about this stuff and recognize that we’ve been spending billions on keeping these animals caged, and not always being fully successful at it. This is the less expensive way and the more successful way out, both in terms of gold and of blood.

And the numbers say the American people understand that. So much for what the left has been trying to sell us.

Again.

