In life, nothing lasts forever; in warfare, especially one built over decades, the numbers dwindle until there's nothing left.

Iran spent years expanding its ballistic missile program, presenting the arsenal as a central pillar of deterrence. The opening salvo of Operation Epic Fury has altered that equation; Iranian missile launches dropped sharply after the operation began, signaling a significant shift in Tehran's military posture.

President Donald Trump, as we all know by now, approved Epic Fury as a broader effort to blunt Iran's military reach, where the operation targeted key elements of Iran's weapons infrastructure, including launch systems, storage depots, and command networks tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iranian missile activity slowed soon after the strikes began, suggesting the operation disrupted targets beyond mere symbolism.

Iran heavily relied on ballistic missiles as a strategic equalizer; the program expanded under the supervision of Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, who frequently described missile forces as the backbone of Iran's military deterrence. Launch drills and missile parades reinforced that message across the regions for years.

Iran's missile forces include weapons capable of striking targets across the Middle East and parts of Europe; many of those systems fall under the operational authority of the IRGC Aerospace Force, commanded by Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The force developed an array of short- and medium-range missiles designed to project power beyond Iran's borders.

Recent launch activity shows a steep decline; military tracking data shows Iran fired far fewer ballistics after Epic Fury began, a shift that reflects pressure on the infrastructure supporting Iran's missile network. Launch sites require fuel storage, maintenance crews, transport vehicles, and command coordination. Removing even a hair of those elements disrupts the entire system.

This decline is likely due to a combination of factors, including the effectiveness of the ongoing US-Israeli strike campaign against Iranian ballistic missile stockpiles, launchers, and facilities; the risk to Iranian operators of being detected and destroyed by American and Israeli aircraft; a potential rationing effort by the Tehran regime to preserve missiles for a sustained conflict and to retain a credible deterrent at the war’s conclusion; as well as prior Iranian missile expenditures and losses in last June’s 12-Day War with Israel.

Senior American defense leaders described the operation as a focused campaign against military capability rather than territory. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the effort aims to continue and degrade Iran's ability to threaten regional allies with missile strikes.

The sudden drop in missile launches raises a broader question about the durability of Iran's arsenal, when years of development produced a large inventory of rockets and missiles. Yet those systems depend on infrastructure that's located and targeted. Command centers, launch vehicles, and support crews remain vulnerable to sustained military pressure.

Iran still maintains a sizable missile capability, and leaders in Tehran continue to defend the program as vital to national security. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the un-alived Supreme Leader of Iran, long supported expanding Iran's missile forces as a counterweight to Western military strength. Iranian officials still describe the arsenal as intact, though recent launch patterns suggest operational limits now exist.

Military campaigns rarely produce permanent outcomes: Weapons programs adapt, rebuild, and evolve, yet early results from Operation Epic Fury show that sustained pressure can quickly reshape battlefield realities. Iran's ballistic missile program once projected an image of relentless firepower; the current slowdown reveals a different picture.

Tehran built its missile arsenal to intimidate rivals and deter attack. Epic Fury forced Iran's leadership to reconsider how easily those missiles can be launched without consequences.

