Reality Check on Cornyn, Crockett, and Crenshaw

Good morning, and welcome! Glad you’re here. Today is Tuesday, March Forth, 2026, the perfect day to protest something, I suppose. As I write this, I'm listening to the Canada geese flying overhead as they move back to their summer homes. I've always loved that sound.

As PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser mentions this morning, I’m thinking we won’t have Jasmine Crockett to serve as a bad example of humanity anymore. I’ll get to that and some of the rest of yesterday’s primary activity after the usual nod to the calendar.

Today In History

1776: In the American War of Independence, the Americans capture Dorchester Heights, dominating the port of Boston, Massachusetts.

1789: First U.S. Congress meets and declares the Constitution in effect (nine senators, 13 representatives).

1793: George Washington's second inauguration as U.S. president at the Senate Chamber of Congress Hall, Philadelphia. He delivers the shortest inaugural speech of any president with only 133 words.

1797: John Adams is inaugurated as the second president of the United States, with Thomas Jefferson as the second vice president.

1801: Thomas Jefferson is the first U.S. President to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

1837: The village of Chicago incorporates as a city.

1877: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake has its world premiere, performed by the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow.

1881: Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson begin their first case together in A Study in Scarlet.

1902: The American Automobile Association (AAA) is founded in Chicago.

1918: U.S. Army mess cook Private Albert Gitchell of Fort Riley, Kan., becomes the first documented military case of Spanish flu; it is the start of worldwide pandemic that killed 50-100 million. (Some sources cite the exact date as March 11.)

1930: The Coolidge Dam in Arizona is dedicated.

1936: First flight of the airship Hindenburg at Friedrichshafen, Germany.

1944: First U.S. bombing of Berlin.

1949: The UN Security Council recommends membership for Israel.

1966: John Lennon says, "We (the Beatles) are more popular than Jesus."

1977: First CRAY 1 supercomputer is shipped, to Los Alamos Laboratories, New Mexico.

Oh, and in 1924, the song "Happy Birthday to You" is published by Clayton F. Summy Co. So, let’s look at Birthdays today, which include: Composer Antonio Vivaldi; Carl Josef Bayer, (Austrian chemist who invented the Bayer Process to produce aluminum); football great Knute Rockne; Paul Mauriat (conductor, "Love is Blue"); custom hot rod designer Ed "Big Daddy" Roth; Chris Squire of Yes; singer Chris Rea; actresses Catherine O’Hara and Patricia Heaton; and Canadian newsman Byron McGregor. ("The Americans," 1973). If today is your day, have a happy!

* * *

Yes, America, Jasmine Crockett has left the building, and if you’ll forgive the observation, she left in a bit of a huff.

"So, that's my news, is that we're not going to have election results tonight, in my opinion, based upon what specifically is taking place in Dallas County,” Crockett told supporters at her election night watch party. “Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do. And, so, they specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why."

This is Stacy Abrams-level delusion and excuse-making. It had nothing whatsoever to do with the qualities of the candidate? Please.

I can tell you that I won’t miss Crockett, not even a little. I never forget a face, but in her case, I'm certainly going to try. I can’t think of a more obnoxious candidate, other than perhaps Abrams herself. This is among the more satisfying news from last night.

Matt Margolis calls Crockett's exit last night a slow-motion meltdown. At any rate, it was certainly predictable. As Matt says, "Democrats only believe there’s cheating when they lose.”

So now, James Talarico will attempt to be the first Democrat in about 40 years to become a senator from Texas. Frankly, I would have preferred Crockett to win the nomination, which would have made keeping the seat red even more of a slam dunk. Still, I'm not displeased.

On the GOP side of this, the race between John Cornyn and eight others (though actually, two had any chance at all, mathematically) came out pretty much as predicted, with Cornyn and Ken Paxton now headed to the runoff.

Cornyn is reported to have burned through around $100 million (!!!) just to get to this point. That's a bad sign for him, who has claimed all along that, "If the Democrats win because we nominate a flawed candidate with incredible baggage, like the attorney general, then that last two years of [Trump's] agenda is jeopardized, as well as everybody down-ballot that we need to continue to elect as Republicans."

But let’s be real, here. If you’ve gotta spend that kind of bucks to make your case, it’s because you’re starting out in a hole, yourself — and it’s one that, in my judgment, Cornyn’s not going to be able to get out of long enough to be reelected.

$100 million is a high price to pay, but not unexpected when you're trying to save both of your faces. Then there’s the specter of Cornyn in office and what he’d do. If his bending the knee to the gun control people is any indication, he won’t be working for us, even assuming he gets re-elected.

You need some excitement to gather votes. Voter enthusiasm is key in races like this, and Cornyn does not in any way cause broadband voter enthusiasm. He’s better than the Democrat alternative, but not by much. His obvious anti-MAGA and pro-gun control attitudes (his claims to the contrary notwithstanding) are a liability, not just in getting reelected, but in his probable actions in the Senate if reelected. As Paxton says: “While John Cornyn was cutting deals on gun control and amnesty, I was suing corrupt Joe Biden over 107 times.” On that basis alone, Cornyn's record is highly questionable.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), in my view (and I suspect in Paxton’s), would be better off spending its money elsewhere in the country. Paxton could win the seat with ease over Talerico. He has won three statewide races already, and this one is no different.

If you’re looking for trends to confirm that Paxton is the better choice, look no further than the obvious voter sentiments reflected in the race in TX2, where Dan Crenshaw lost his congressional seat in the primary against Steve Toth. That bit at the airport with Ted Cruz didn't help Crenshaw at all. Kind of like a sinking ship firing on the ship there to rescue the survivors. Crenshaw has learned, hopefully, that anger is an expensive luxury, and from what I hear, it was anger driven by paranoia. Crenshaw knew he was in trouble and tried pointing the finger at Cruz. "You know, my enemies have all come out with their knives — Tucker Carlson or Ted Cruz — for no good reason," Crenshaw told Fox News Digital.

No good reason? Cruz withdrew his endorsement of Crenshaw. I have always thought highly of Cruz's ability to reason, so strike one. Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz? There's a couple of people I'd not expect to be in the same sentence. Strike two. If two people that widely separated in ideology are both against Crenshaw, there's a reason for it. I've seen Crenshaw labeled as a modern-day John McCain, and that seems to fit well. He's also clashed with Alex Rosen, Jesse Watters, and on and on. Strike Three. His fight with Cruz particularly started when he blasted Cruz’s ROTOR Act, an aviation safety bill. I had high hopes for Crenshaw at one time, but he himself killed those over his time in office.

But, back to Cornyn:

Hey, NRSC, which is the higher priority? Keeping the anti-Trumper GOP Establishment critter in the seat, or the GOP keeping control of the Senate?

$100 million? That kind of money can — and should — have been used to secure other Senate seats. Stop wasting money. Put it where it will secure the Senate.

As for the third wheel in that race, Wesley Hunt, I’ve heard and researched him. I like the man. It’s just not his time yet, but he’s worth watching because he will be on the national stage in a few years, probably in the next cycle.

I'm watching Texas closely. I'm thinking that as goes Texas, so go the midterms.

Thought of the day: Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia. — Charles Shulz

Live today. Hope to see you tomorrow.

