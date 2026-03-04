Jasmine Crockett Goes Full Stacey Abrams in Election Night Meltdown

Jasmine Crockett didn’t simply lose her Senate primary. She staged a slow-motion meltdown on the way out the door, complete with preemptive claims of cheating and “disenfranchisement,” long before the votes were even done being counted.

Early Tuesday evening, while ballots were still being tallied across 254 Texas counties, Crockett started laying the groundwork for an excuse. She told supporters there had been “a lot of confusion” in Dallas County. She insisted that “people have been disenfranchised,” blaming Republicans for supposedly targeting Dallas and hinting darkly at votes that might not count. Then she left her own watch party early and told the crowd not to expect results that night, saying, “We’re not gonna have election results tonight, in my opinion,” and declaring she wouldn’t be back.

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett STORMS OUT of her own event after crying “they cheated!” following her brutal loss



She said REPUBLICANS rigged the election in areas with high black populations 😂😭



“I won't be back tonight!”



“This is what Republicans do!”pic.twitter.com/LjFzcNHLaw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

The story she spun was simplistic: It was the Republicans’ fault. Republicans messed with the rules, voters got confused, and now the integrity of the election is in doubt. Oh, and blame Republicans!

It was a true Stacey Abrams-level election conspiracy theory, as if Republicans were desperate to stop her from winning her primary. It’s ridiculous that there are still Election Day court fights over election law and closing times, but the sad truth is that they are nothing new. Democrats like to find excuses, no matter how flimsy, to extend voting hours.

Crockett, though, treated it like a constitutional crisis, and she laid the groundwork for not conceding the primary. She told her supporters, “We will not know what votes are to be tallied from Election Day out of Dallas County,” and urged them to “remain resilient” and “figure out where it is that you are supposed to vote.” She talked about “cheating” and behavior that “cannot be allowed to be rewarded.” She said her team was “getting stories” and “collecting evidence,” as if she were preparing a legal crusade instead of conceding a race she clearly saw slipping away.

Jasmine Crockett suggests there was cheating in her election



I thought questioning election results was a threat to our democracy and it’s impossible for any cheating to happen?! pic.twitter.com/FJE1Soo1j4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2026

Sure enough, as of this writing, she’s not conceded defeat. I suspect she will ultimately proclaim herself the newest U.S. Senator from Texas, just as Stacey Abrams insisted she was the real governor of Georgia.

Meanwhile, Crockett's opponent, James Talarico, who actually won the primary, struck a very different tone. He called for polling places to stay open in both Dallas and Williamson counties under the same rules Crockett claimed were “targeting” her voters and said “every vote must be counted.” Talarico, being a Democrat, still described what happened as “voter suppression” and tied it to a broader fight over access, but he didn’t preemptively declare the race illegitimate.

But, of course, he was leading, so…. Democrats only believe there’s cheating when they lose.

Here’s the irony: For years, Democrats claimed that questioning election results is an attack on democracy. Joe Biden framed Donald Trump’s 2020 skepticism as an existential threat, for example. Yet now, he’s accusing Donald Trump of trying to steal the midterm elections. Even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has made the same claims.

Democrats spent four years telling the country that Donald Trump was a threat to democracy because he questioned the results of the 2020 election, which were rife with irregularities. Yet, time and time again, Democrats humiliate themselves, crying foul every single time they lose.

