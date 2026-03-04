The Morning Briefing: The GOP Can't Be Rid of Thom Tillis Quickly Enough

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur has flown to Bimini to open a fez bauble stall on the beach.

There were some non-war stories floating around yesterday, so I figured that we would lead off with that on what I hope is a fine morning wherever you are.

First, there were some primaries in North Carolina and Texas, each of which had something of interest worth paying attention to. In Texas, we might be bidding a political farewell — for now, at least — to Jasmine Crockett. Longtime Morning Briefing readers are well aware that I've never had much nice to say about the congresswoman. As of the time I'm writing this, it looks like she will lose to James Talarico, but that's still up in the air. There was some last-minute confusion that slowed down the vote counting.

Because Crockett is just a horrible human being, she blamed the problems in a Democratic primary on the Republicans. No really. This is from my Townhall colleague Jeff Charles:

Crockett accused Republicans of targeting her district. "Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do," she said. "They specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why. I want you to enjoy yourselves, but I won't be back tonight because I have no idea of when we're going to get results, and I fully anticipate it won't be until tomorrow."

Republicans in North Carolina were voting for their candidate to run and replace the execrable Thom Tillis. As Chris said in response to the fact that Tillis isn't running again, "WOOHOO!"

Tillis is one of those backstabbing members of the GOP who have me convinced that the Democrats have Manchurian candidate plants in the party. He's not reliable on most big votes. If he does end up not screwing over his own party, it's only after a lot of grandstanding so that he can get some all-important facetime in front of the cameras.

Yesterday, Tillis reminded us why it will be a boon when the party finally gets rid of him. This is from my good friend Matt Vespa over at Townhall:

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee today became tense during Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s testimony. The most notable moment was Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) fiercely criticizing Ms. Noem over what he considers poor leadership at DHS, which is partly shut down due to Democratic Party tactics.

He really did lose it on Secretary Noem, it was very AOC-esque in its shrill emo ridiculousness. Tillis is an embarrassment through and through. Here's more from Matt's post:

Watch very carefully to see if you can spot the difference in how “Republican” Thom Tillis treats the DHS Secretary who allowed 15M unvetted illegal aliens in the U.S. versus the one who is trying to deport them pic.twitter.com/H76jk4ECbT — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) March 3, 2026

My Democratic plant theory looks stronger all the time with this guy. Tillis has been a disappointment on my radar for a long time now. I was writing about him back in 2022 when he cosponsored an absolutely horrible amnesty bill with Kyrsten Sinema, my senator back then. So, yeah, he's been a problem for a while.

We don't know who will replace Tillis in the Senate, obviously. If it is Republican Michael Whatley, the seat will be in better hands than with Thom Tillis. If it's Roy Cooper — the state's former Democratic governor — at least we'll know where we stand with him. Either way, the Republicans need to keep working on weeding out these bad seeds.

Everything Isn't Awful

Other cats reaction got me rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tn5Sc7cdcI — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 1, 2026

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/03/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Phone Interview

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Roundtable on Ratepayer Protection Pledge

Indian Treaty Room

White House Press Pool



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.