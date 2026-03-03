Did Bill Clinton Just Torpedo Pritzker’s 2028 Presidential Ambitions With Epstein Claim?

As you’ve heard by now, Bill Clinton sat before the House Oversight Committee last week. He answered questions about his two dozen-plus flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, casually dropping the name of a 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful in the process.

Here’s what happened.

A committee interviewer had been asking Clinton about whether Epstein was on any of the flights he was on.

"That's a good question," Clinton responded, before adding, "I think he was, or certainly on most of them."

When pressed on whether Ghislaine Maxwell was also aboard, Clinton gave the same shrug of an answer: "I think she was, but there'll be a record of it."

I think it’s obvious what he was trying to do there.

The committee then pivoted to who else Clinton brought along on these trips. He explained that he typically traveled with staff connected to his foundation's fundraising operations or his AIDS initiative work. He also noted, almost as an aside, that he was never alone — Secret Service was always present.

Then Clinton explained that he sometimes brought along volunteers and donors who wanted to see his charitable work firsthand, saying: "For example, I think it was on one of these trips, I think that I had my first trip for the man who's now the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, and his wife. They gave me — they helped me get started."

Bill Clinton says he brought JB Pritzker on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s plane: “I think that I had my first trip for the man who’s now the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker and his wife.” pic.twitter.com/p6GtSbpgGX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2026

If you’re J.B. Pritzker, and you fancy yourself a contender for the 2028 Democratic Party presidential nomination, this was devastating, and I suspect Pritzker’s people reached out to Clinton’s people quickly because Bill Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, had to do some clean-up in a post on X.

President Clinton was simply giving an example of the many people he traveled with to see the Clinton Foundation’s work. Governor Pritzker joined a Clinton Foundation trip in 2008.



Not on Epstein’s plane. Not with Epstein. Not with Maxwell. https://t.co/9dQmXNNa4I — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) March 3, 2026

"Governor Pritzker was asked to travel with President Clinton on two trips, once in 2008 and once in 2013. Neither utilized Jefferey Epstein’s aircraft, nor was he accompanied by that man or Ghislaine Maxwell,” a spokesman for Pritzker told Capitol Fax. “We understand that the GOP is desperate to deflect from the heinous accusations against President Trump in the Epstein Files, but this is a particularly weak effort to assign blame where there is none."

That’s cute, making this about the GOP, when it was Clinton who made the statement.

J.B. Pritzker himself has responded to Clinton’s claim, with a whole bunch of denial and a lot of attacks… on Trump.

“Let me be clear. First of all, President Clinton clearly was mistaken, and he corrected the mistake to his credit. And no, I had never met Jeffrey Epstein. I was never on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. I was never on any plane with Jeffrey Epstein or with Ghislaine Maxwell. Never met her,” he claimed. “But you know who did? You know who palled around with both of them? Donald Trump did. Donald Trump is known to have spent a lot of time with both of them.”

You gotta hand it to the Democrats… Bill Clinton outs Pritzker, and yet, somehow, it’s the GOP’s fault, and Trump, Trump, Trump. Let’s not forget, it was Trump who ran on releasing the Epstein files, which he did. Joe Biden never released them, and considering how many Democrats have been implicated or otherwise linked to Epstein in the files, we know why.

