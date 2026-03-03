Leftist Influencer Tells Audience How to Commit Drone Terror Attacks

A leftist influencer with millions of fans casually instructed his audience on how to commit terrorist attacks most easily and effectively, as the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran continues full throttle.

Hasan Piker, or "HasanAbi," has a massive audience for his Twitch streaming and leftist political commentary. Amidst the current phase of the conflict between Iran's terror-sponsoring regime and the United States and our allies, Piker chose to gush over Iranian drone attacks on civilian targets, which have killed innocent people in Israel and the Gulf states. Piker even went a step further and discussed how ordinary people could potentially obtain the tools to carry out drone warfare.

BREAKING: Hasan Piker tells his audience how to commit terrorist attacks.



“Just make f**king drones. You can purchase them from online marketplaces. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone.“@FBI



pic.twitter.com/QWh6d4tZjE — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 3, 2026

Watching one clip of a terror attack, Pike marveled, "Again, that's like a Shahed drone. Like, that's crazy… Bro, you really actually don't need, like… like, I was thinking about this with, like, the Afghanistan, uh, the Taliban Pakistan fight that was taking place. And I was really thinking about this. You really don't need suicide bombing anymore, you know?" He rambled on, "the Taliban guy was like, 'Oh, you have nuclear arms, but we have, like, suicide bombers, like, we'll just blow up your… country with suicide bombers.' And it's like, you really don't need that anymore in drone warfare, right?"

Then Piker cheerfully advised, "You don't need that at all. Just make f**king drones. Just —you can purchase them from, you know, you can purchase them in the online marketplace." Not content with that shocking statement, Piker dove into more detail.

The lefty influencer explained, "Like, China literally sells, uh, like, explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put to a DJI drone that you can purchase, like, at virtually no… significant costs in comparison to, like, you know, sophisticated equipment that you need to put together."

He wound up his inarticulate but deeply disturbing rant by discussing quite coolly the pros and cons of Islamic jihadi suicide bombing. "I guess, like, you kind of, at that point, you're doing that for the love of the game, right? Like, you're doing suicide bombing just for the love of the game. 'Cause, like, you want to keep it old school? Is that what it is? Why is bro saying that?"

After watching a clip that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's advisor Zara Rahim posted on X of a drone attack on Abu Dhabi's airport, Piker exclaimed admiringly, "I mean, this is, basically, this is functionally what you could get away with if you… facilitated, like, a somewhat-difficult-to-pull-off suicide bombing strike, right? And instead, you're just using a Shahed drone that's, like, what, $10,000?" For context, at least one person was killed and seven injured in the Abu Dhabi airport strike. So Piker was praising the brilliance of a deadly strike on civilians.

This is grossly irresponsible and quite probably illegal behavior (see 18 U.S. Code Chapter 113B). Piker was not only lauding deadly terrorism, but he was also actually providing listeners with the information to pursue similar terrorist acts around the world.

