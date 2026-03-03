The UK’s Keir Starmer Takes Cowardice to New Lows

To borrow a phrase from Foghorn Leghorn when describing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that boy is softer than a pound of wet leather, and he’s about as sharp as a bowling ball. Whether you agree strategically with the preemptive strikes against Iran on the part of the U.S. and Israel, the reaction of the other developed nations has been a study in intelligence and loyalty on the part of the other nations’ leaders.

My colleague Catherine Salgado addressed this in her piece that focused on Spain and Portugal’s reaction to the strikes:

While Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was the most explicitly condemnatory, and forbade use of joint bases for the operation, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the Slovenian government all more or less criticized the United States and Israel.

Times like this, you learn who your friends are, and who isn’t bright enough to act in their countries’ best interests. Even if they’re still stinging from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and in some cases, his public beatdowns, smart leaders know how to rise above all of that in this new context. A quick victory and resolution to the war with Iran can serve the West’s best interests on a number of levels if handled right.

Instead, we have a group of largely beta males who partly fear backlash from the Islamic populations in their countries, along with backlash from the Never Trumpers around the world. Some people will do anything to see Trump fail even if it means defending by default the evil and ruthless regime that has run Iran for the past 46 years.

Starmer stands out as a beta male’s beta male. He exudes cowardice. With that chronic deer-in-the-headlights look of fear, to his voice and its trademark trepidation, to a physical presence best described in one word - gooey.

When G. Michael Hopf penned his novel Those Who Remain, it seems that he knew that a day would come when Starmer & Co. would arrive on the world stage when he wrote, "Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times."

This week, we’re at the last phase of that sentence. Weak men like Starmer do create hard times.

If the U.S. and Israel are successful, now that hostilities are under way, the world has the chance to benefit by putting an end to the proxy wars and terrorism that Iran has funded and orchestrated for decades, killing thousands of Americans. If Trump does what he said he’ll do, he’ll deal a final blow to Iran’s campaign to possess nuclear arms and the weaponry to hit the West with those arms. In that scenario, the whole world benefits. If that’s all Trump achieves, it’s a win. Smart world leaders can see that and will want to position themselves to be in Trump’s good graces if he succeeds.

Leaders who aren’t too bright, or who act out of fear, will lose if he succeeds.

This is Starmer’s “courageous” stand on the matter of deciding not to support the U.S. Speaking in Parliament, he called Trump’s efforts to prevent Iran from having nukes an “unlawful action.”

"I will not permit, I will not commit our military personnel to unlawful action. That is not what they would expect and deserve. They are entitled to better than that."



He’s played a blinder today 👏👏👏👏



pic.twitter.com/6F7gLYWF7N — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 2, 2026

In his first official statement after the strikes against Iran, Starmer practically ran to the nearest podium and microphone to make it clear that he and his government “played no role in these strikes.”

#Repost | UK Responds as Middle East Tensions Escalate 🇬🇧🌍

Keir Starmer has stated that the United Kingdom played no direct offensive role in the recent strikes linked to escalating tensions involving Iran, but he strongly criticized the Iranian regime, describing it as a… pic.twitter.com/7D3TgTRF1C — NAIJA AMEBO GIST CONNECT COMMUNITY (@naijaamebonews) February 28, 2026

A real man in charge of a country like the UK would either openly support the U.S. in a situation like this, or if he disagreed with it, he would stay quiet while the situation is most volatile, and give his ally a chance to take care of business. Instead, what Starmer did was to make sure the people he fears know that he’s not just distancing himself from the fighting, he’s running away from it. In doing this, he undermined his supposed ally the U.S.

He made it clear that he did not support any UK involvement in the attacks on Iran. He made it clear that his military would focus on defending itself and British installations.

He decided on Sunday, the day after hostilities started, to give the U.S. permission to use its bases for certain operations. This was a change of course after it was reported that prior to the operation, the UK had denied America’s request to use British bases in its Operation Epic Fury.

In reaction to Starmer, Trump told the news media, “This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

He said he was not happy with the Starmer, even though he eventually allowed the U.S. to the base at Diego Garcia to mount strikes against Iranian missile facilities.

In a 24-hour period, Trump took the opportunity to let the world and Starmer know three times that Starmer’s initial rejection of American requests to use certain facilities had dealt a serious blow to U.S.-UK relations. Trump told the Sun that the “relationship is obviously not what it was,” and then he told the Telegraph that Starmer delayed giving the U.S. permission beyond what would have been reasonable.

Trump suspects what everyone does at this point – that Starmer fears the Islamic community and is pandering to it, as he did here.

Donald Trump said earlier it was 'possible' Starmer was pandering to Muslims.



12 hours later, here is he is holding a 'Westminster Hall iftar' telling the Muslim community that Britain was not involved in attacking the Iranian terror regime.



Donald Trump was right. pic.twitter.com/lHkSZVfqWO — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) March 3, 2026

While there has been ample evidence of this for a while now, in the past several days, Starmer has laid bare that he acts out of fear in almost every situation. He's in over his head, and as the world becomes a more dangerous place, weak men like Starmer only make it even more treacherous.

