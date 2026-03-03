Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testified that the Biden administration funneled cash to sponsors who trafficked and abused unaccompanied migrant children.

🚨 HOLY CRAP — Kristi Noem just testified UNDER OATH that the Biden regime was PAYING child traffickers to sponsor unaccompanied minors coming across the border



Mayorkas and Biden should be in PRISON for this.



“The government was PAYING individuals that were knowingly… pic.twitter.com/GkUAvOwZc5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

Federal dollars poured through the Department of Health and Human Services right into the pockets of adults escaping screening, meaning many of those people ended up as outright predators.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement dumped kids into homes without solid background checks, skipped consistent DNA testing, and ignored follow-ups that could've kept them safe. Nearly 450,000 kids cycled through the system, many of whom disappeared after sloppy placements.

If Noem slams down documented proof linking this mess straight to federal blunders, the Democratic National Committee can't spin its way out of a disaster this horrible.

You know they'll try with help from their MSM friends. But finding evil like child trafficking with taxpayer money? That's not just incompetence; it's downright wicked.

The Biden crew ditched widespread DNA testing at the border, which used to confirm if adults were really family. They watered down background checks as millions flooded in.

Sponsors snagged multiple kids from a single address, no questions asked. Federal contracts ballooned, including fat no-bid deals worth hundreds of millions to groups handling migrant youth.

Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, former Biden transition official and senior advisor in immigration ops, helped craft those deals. Billions in grants zipped through DHS while checks lagged.

The fallout?

Thousands of kids were left exposed in a rush-job system that prioritized haste over protection. This wicked exposéreveals the "nobility" of President Joe Biden, who oversaw a setup that handed vulnerable children to monsters on the government's dime.

What a legacy of evil.

Secretary Noem revealed that enhanced enforcement has tracked down 145,000 of those ghosted kids. A joint task force with ICE and the Department of Health and Human Services now digs into addresses that house multiple minors. They've busted over 400 sponsors for exploitation or scams so far.

The DHS kicked off ops with state and local cops under beefed-up 287(g) deals to sniff out abuse and trafficking rings from old placements. The shift went from quick dumps to real checks and tracking.

But, hey, why bother with that under Biden? Letting kids get trafficked must've seemed like a smart policy to the DNC geniuses who preach compassion while enabling intrinsic evil, while faith in such hypocritical leadership crumbles fast.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) spotlighted the massive child exploitation crisis across the board. In 2023, 104 million images and videos of child sexual abuse material surfaced in the U.S. Interpol's database holds over 90,000 unidentified child victims, and the U.K. tracks over 200,000. Hawley vows to fight for extra cash to hire analysts, forensic pros, and prosecutors at DHS to smash trafficking and exploitation.

When feds lose migrant kids, it's open season for predators, and under Biden, that's exactly what happened: policies that turned a blind eye, funding the very scum who prey on innocence. Confidence in the DNC tanks when their "caring" facade hides such vile neglect.

Biden ran policies that gutted border protections, axing Trump-era tools and ramping up releases. The unaccompanied minor surge swamped everything.

Meanwhile, clips of President Mush-Brains getting way too handsy with young girls went viral, raising eyebrows about his boundaries. Biden's daughter, Ashley, detailed in her diary childhood unease about sharing showers with dad, entries that came to light after court authentication in a theft case.

Those personal red flags now align with policy flops that doomed migrant kids, forging a story the Democratic Party can't bury if Noem's proof shows systemic trafficking bucks.

It's rich, isn't it? The guy with creepy kid vibes leads a party that funds child abusers. It's not surprising, but utterly evil.

The Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Noem reports 125,000 kids trafficked in one Biden year, but current crackdowns dropped that amount to zero. Grants to nongovernmental groups were frozen for scrutiny, and contracts now require tougher vetting and stricter rules.

Teams sift over 200,000 old cases for red flags, like bunches of kids at shady spots. Over 43,000 migrant children no-showed in court after Biden-era notices, exposing the total tracking failure. If Noem backs every word with records, emails, transfers, and memos, the fallout will hit like a Tomahawk on a building holding elections for the next supreme leader in Iran.

The DNC sold itself as a champion of migrants, but "compassion" without reins left kids preyed upon. Federal cash meant for care allegedly lined the pockets of criminals. Leaders touting ethics must explain their epic oversight flop. Belief in political integrity slips when evil like this thrives unchecked.

If even a sliver of these claims holds up with ironclad evidence, voters won't settle for excuses. The DNC can dodge and weave, but proof of taxpayer-backed child trafficking screams intrinsic evil.

Biden's creepy track record with girls, topped by Ashley's diary bombshells about those awkward dad showers, seals a pattern of poor judgment that's impossible to ignore. Migrant kids deserve shields, not delivery to abusers via government handouts.

Now, Kristi Noem steers the DHS toward real safeguards and reckoning. They've rolled out checks with locals to hunt these children down and crush the networks.

My biggest regret in all of this is that Biden escapes punishment in this world. Even if Noem's work pinpointed his exact participation, his mashed-potato brain would never comprehend what was happening.

