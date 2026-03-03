Trump Hits Back at Megyn and Tucker

Part-time Hitler apologist Tucker Carlson and gal pal Megyn Kelly used their shrinking-to-nonexistent MAGA credentials to question Operation Epic Fury, but President Donald Trump is having none of it from either of them.

Speaking to author and big media alum Rachel Bade on the phone yesterday, Trump suggested that Kelly "outta study her history book a little bit," and that Tucker's criticism "has no impact on me."

For her part, Kelly spent a good part of Monday either poking at straw men or playing the worn-out "WE'RE BEING MANIPULATED BY THE JOOOOS" card. “Why are we doing this now? What was the catalyst?” Kelly asked. “I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel.”

“I have serious doubts about what we’re doing. I support the president… I campaigned for the president… But that doesn’t mean… you have to accept another Middle East war without question — and anybody who tells you that can suck it.”

Nobody is telling you that, Megyn.

Trump reminded Bade that Kelly "was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me."

Carlson on Monday repeated propaganda claims that Qatar and Saudi Arabia caught Mossad agents planting bombs to massacre Arab civilians — something that literally never happened. And as PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado wrote Monday in a VIP exclusive, "Carlson ignored the Iranian regime’s constant bloodshed to call the strike on it 'absolutely disgusting and evil.' Apparently he’s worried his vacation home in Qatar could be a target in the subsequent melee."

Heh.

And Another Thing: I stand by the "part-time Hitler apologist" jab above, as documented here and here by Yours Truly, and in several other columns by other fabulous PJ Media writers.

But back to Trump, who also told Bade, “I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not [Kelly and Carlson].”

“MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it."

Never having cared much what Carlson or Kelly has to say about anything, the part I most wanted to hear was when Trump told Bade that Iran "is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly."

In other words, despite the yuge armada assembled in the Middle East and everything else going on attached to it, Trump remains focused right here on the U.S.

Foreign adventures are usually what second-term presidents get stuck with, since Congress tends to ignore lame ducks as best it can. But Trump is no ordinary second-termer and must keep MAGA rallied up for the midterms.

But I digress.

I never watched Megyn, so I really couldn't even guess whether she's allowed a longstanding friendship to cloud her judgment, or if she has bad judgment here, or if she's taking paychecks from dubious sources. Or whether there's a fourth or even fifth, perfectly innocent possibility. But I am aware of several VIP commenters right here at PJ Media who expressed genuine sadness or confusion over Kelly's — evolution? — over the last year or so.

Perhaps they'll have more to add in the comments to this column. I certainly hope so.

This last item is only tangentially related since Trump either wisely chose to ignore it, or — better yet — is unaware that it happened.

The "it" in this case is Candace Owens doing her Candace Owens thing once again.

From 9/11 to the Lavon Affair and many inbetween, false-flags are the Israeli way.

Mossad agents are taught that they will inherit the earth “by way of deception”.



Bibi wants a third world war so they can hit a global reset— as they have done everytime people start noticing. https://t.co/TXw0xghNZq — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 3, 2026

Oy.

I probably don't have to tell you there's no evidence of any of this, and that Tucker, in my estimation, just says whatever his Qatari buddies need him to say. And then Candace dutifully parrots it.

If I had any advice for Candace, it would be this: Take it to BlueSky, honey. They'll love you over there.

Trump, on the other hand, requires no advice whatsoever on the social media game.

He's got this.

