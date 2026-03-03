LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in North Carolina and Texas

Batten down the hatches, y'all. It's primary season again. Two states are leading the way with primaries on March 3: North Carolina and Texas.

In the Tarheel State, voters will be choosing a slew of state legislative and judicial races, as well as local races and primaries in the 1st Congressional District. But all eyes are on the Senate race there.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-Good Riddance) isn’t running again — WOOHOO! — so it’s a wide-open race to replace him. 13NewsNow has more information:

Both Democrats and Republicans are hosting a primary. North Carolina voters can only vote in the primary of the party they are registered to; for example, a registered Republican voter can only vote in the Republican primary. An unaffiliated voter may choose to vote for just one party's ballot.

And here are the candidates, courtesy of 13NewsNow:

See the Senate candidates for each ballot below: Republican Don Brown - former Navy JAG officer, attorney

Richard Dansie - Army veteran, engineer

Thomas Johnson - business owner

Michele Morrow - nurse, educator

Elizabeth Ann Temple - music teacher

Michael Whatley - former RNC chair Democrat Robert Colon - volunteer

Roy Cooper - former governor of NC

Justin Dues - Marine Corps veteran

Daryl Farrow - former House candidate for NC-03

Orrick Quick - pastor, business owner

Marcus Williams - attorney

Of course, Whatley and Cooper are the top names on each party’s ticket, and they’re the two most likely to come out on top, but you never know what will happen.

The Lone Star State has a full slate of elections at the federal, state, and local levels on Tuesday. Since Texas is such a massive state, there are tons of elections taking place.

“On the ballot are many statewide seats, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller, and more,” write Carla Astudillo and María Méndez at the Texas Tribune. “Republicans and Democrats will also choose candidates for congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, and judicial seats.”

Greg Abbott is vying for a fourth term as governor, and he faces GOP competition along with a slew of Democrats fighting for the chance to face him down in November. If Abbott wins, he will become the state’s longest-serving governor.

Other statewide races include lieutenant governor and attorney general. I don’t know why the only results embed we have is for the contest for lieutenant governor, but you can see that one below.

House races are up for grabs. Notably, Texas Republicans redistricted for a more GOP-friendly map, and Tuesday’s elections reflect those new maps.

But just like in North Carolina, the Senate race is getting most of the attention in the Lone Star State. (Unfortunately, Sen. Dave Culver isn’t running for reelection. IYKYK.) Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is facing down a host of GOP challengers, including Rep. Wesley Hunt and Attorney General Ken Paxton. The Democratic primary includes fake Christian, State Rep. James Talarico, and fake sane person, Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Polls close in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET and in Texas at 8 p.m. ET for Central areas and 9 p.m. ET for Mountain areas. Check out the results below, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ:





