Democrats Aren't Likely to Learn From the Failure of Jasmine Crockett's Rage Shtick

Let's call it a temporary reprieve.

One of the most tedious American politicians in recent memory just struck out in her attempt to become a United States Senator. Representative Jasmine Crockett, the professional mean girl from Texas, was defeated in Tuesday's Democratic primary by James Talarico. Predictably, Crockett reacted to the loss in the petulant fashion which has become her trademark, which Matt wrote about.

Crockett has risen to prominence because she is the embodiment of the Democratic messaging, which all revolves around unbridled hatred for President Donald Trump. It is not enough for Dems or their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to merely dislike or disagree with the president — neck veins have to pop and spittle has to fly every time someone mentions him if they want to get a lot of press. The nastier, the better, as far as the MSMers and Democratic higher-ups are concerned.

A high premium has been placed on any bad public behavior that denigrates President Trump because the Democratic National Committee sees that as a willingness to push back against the guy who has been steamrolling them for a while now. The anger has been the only plan they have, however, and Jasmine Crockett misread how much that was worth.

The old line about "believing their own press" definitely applies to Crockett. Her desire to not seek reelection to the House of Representatives and run for Senate was no doubt inspired by all of the you-know-what kissing she has received from the media and prominent Beltway Democrats since President Trump returned to office. Texas isn't quite as ready to turn blue as the Democrats think it is, so it was a bold move for Crockett to take a step outside of the comfort zone of her safe House seat.

After Crockett's loss, one wonders if the Democratic power brokers and their media mouthpieces will have any useful takeaways from the failure of her combative, vile attitude. At first glance it looked like they might when The New York Times had a front page story on Wednesday titled, "Talarico’s Win in Texas Shows That Nice Guys Can Finish First."

That certainly had a "whole new world" feel to it. The NYT writer wasn't exactly throwing Crockett under the bus, but it seemed like a distinct departure from the attitude that had nothing but praise for her expletive-laden nastiness (the congresswoman was known to drop a few f-bombs). The first three paragraphs of the article told me everything told me almost everything that I needed to know about whether any lessons would be learned:

From nearly the moment they lost the last presidential race, Democrats have been debating whether their best way forward was to emulate President Trump or counter him. Governors trolled him on social media, with tactics ripped directly from his MAGA playbook. Senators made the rounds of conservative podcasts, popping into the manosphere that helped fuel Mr. Trump’s political comeback. And ambitious Democrats adopted his pugnacious, sometime coarse political style, peppering their appearances with profanity. Then on Tuesday, in the heart of reliably red Texas, James Talarico stepped into the melee with an approach that felt old-fashioned but, in 2026, also new.

So...it's President Trump's fault that Jasmine Crockett is a foul-mouthed lunatic in public. Same old, same old.

To be fair, the article does give a lot of attention to whether Talarico's approach might be good for the Democratic Party. Then the author writes about "inflamed racial tensions" among some Dems because many were saying that he was more electable than Crockett. They're still operating from the same excuse-filled playbook over there.

Crockett could still win back her House seat. Her ego will probably send her in that direction. If Talarico doesn't flip the Senate seat, it's most likely that the nice guy will be the one under the bus and Jasmine Crockett's maliciousness will once again be front and center.

