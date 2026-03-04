Gov. Tim Walz Is Getting Destroyed on Capitol Hill

If you needed more proof of why Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) chose to drop his reelection bid, you could see it on Wednesday when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) questioned him during a House Oversight and Governmental Reform Committee hearing. It was such a disaster for Walz. Jordan left him stammering, hedging, and unable to explain why he lied about restarting taxpayer payments to Feeding Our Future, the Minnesota nonprofit at the center of one of the largest pandemic fraud cases in the country.

The exchange was brutal. Jordan came armed with receipts — specifically, a court-issued press statement directly contradicting Walz's public claims about why the Minnesota Department of Education resumed payments to the fraudulent organization after briefly pausing them.

As PJ Media readers are aware, Feeding Our Future became notorious for allegedly funneling hundreds of millions in federal COVID relief funds meant for feeding children to Somali-linked fraudsters who used the money to buy luxury cars, real estate, and wire cash overseas. Minnesota officials briefly stopped payments over fraud concerns — then, bizarrely, resumed them about a month later. Walz publicly claimed a court ordered them to restart.

And that was a total lie.

"Why didn't you tell the truth about why you restarted the payments?" Jordan demanded.

Walz tried to pivot, going on about the pandemic and how Feeding Our Future grew. Jordan cut him off. "I didn't ask that question."

When Jordan pressed him directly on the reason payments were restarted, Walz claimed, "My understanding was the agency believed that the court had required them to make those payments."

"And that was false, wasn't it?"

What followed was a remarkable display of a politician refusing to give a straight answer about something that is, in fact, already settled. Walz kept insisting the matter wasn't "settled yet,” which is a tough position to hold when the court itself issued a public statement calling out the governor's claim as false.

Jordan then read directly from that statement: "Governor Tim Walz told the media that the Minnesota Department of Education attempted to pause payments to FOF because of possible fraud, but that Judge Guthmann ordered payments to continue in April 2021. That is false."

Jordan read further: "Judge Guthmann never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments to Feeding Our Future in April 2021 or at any other time."

Walz's response was pathetic. He claimed that the attorneys interpreted things differently and mentioned that both judges are off the bench now, as if that settled the issue. Of course, Jordan wasn't having any of it. He pointed out something genuinely extraordinary, that courts rarely do what this one did. "This is not some unnamed source talking to The New York Times," Jordan said. "This is the court speaking."

Then Jordan laid out the only logical conclusion in plain terms. "Somebody's lying, 'cause you can't say the court ordered you to restart the payments, and then the court says, 'We didn't order you to restart the payments.' So either you're lying, or the court's lying, and I'm just asking you, which one is it?"

Walz could only mumble something stupid about what the attorneys believed and "misinterpretation."

Jordan floated the obvious explanation: "Could it be you were trying to hide behind the court, Governor?" He suggested that's precisely why a court had to take the unprecedented step of issuing a press release saying the governor was wrong.

When Walz tried to pivot to how Minnesota "takes care of its people" better than anyone, Jordan rattled off a few numbers that tell a different story. The behavioral intervention program ballooned from $3 million to $400 million in five years. Housing stabilization went from $2.6 million to $104 million. Despite this, the only people who seemed to benefit were the fraudsters, who bled the programs dry while Walz's administration looked the other way, restarted payments over fraud concerns, and then lied about why.

And things didn’t improve for Walz after that.

