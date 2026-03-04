Newsom Roasted After Admitting on Kimmel That California Is ‘Overregulated’

Radical leftist Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom made an appearance on late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s program, where he made comments that roasted his backside like a rotisserie chicken on social media. When you see what he said, you’ll see the criticism is well deserved.

Advertisement

During the interview with Kimmel, Newsom claimed he has another “new” plan for the Golden State’s renewal after his failed leadership and policies nearly drove it into bankruptcy. I think it’s safe to say a growing number of individuals in California are ready to bid this guy a not-so-fond farewell. And yet, under some form of delusion, Newsom believes he has a legitimate chance at the White House. Hilarious.

Newsom appeared on the show to promote his new book, Young Man in a Hurry, and while he chatted with Kimmel, he mentioned that California is “overregulated” and desperately needs reform. At this point, asking whether Newsom lacks intellect seems like a fair question. After all, the state experienced much of this “overregulation” on his watch. His administration enacted those policies. Is he really this clueless? If so, the prospect of him becoming president one day is absolutely terrifying. The stupidity is really mind-blowing.

At one point during their discussion, Kimmel asked if California is overregulated. Newsom said, “Yes.” He then went on to say that rebuilding homes following the horrific Palisades fire or opening a restaurant proves too difficult because of “well-meaning laws” Democrats in the state saddled Californians with. You don’t say? Isn’t this what Republicans in California and across the country have been saying for eons now?

Advertisement

Newsom then took the opportunity to make the audacious claim that he finally has the right solution to the problem, unveiling his new program, the “Abundance Agenda.” Ready for a real gut-buster? He then claimed that “liberalism” is the cure for what ails California. Never mind the fact that liberalism drove the state into the ground, which he just admitted.

“We need a liberalism that builds, and we have to own that. And I’m very much part of this sort of new nomenclature. We call this ‘Abundance Agenda.’ And we’ve got to reconcile that. We’ve got to focus more on time to delivery, not just rhetoric, not just what we’re for. We have to actually deliver and manifest it,” the governor told Kimmel.

The response to Newsom’s nonsense on social media was swift and brutal. While the California Democrat claimed he would bring California’s salvation, he presided over a shockingly high number of the regulations ruining his state. In 2025 alone, Newsom signed a whopping 784 new laws into effect. Roll that number around in your head a bit.

Newsom also flushed a billion dollars down the toilet in his attempt to handle the Golden State’s homeless problem, which, by the way, still ranks as the worst in the country. But have no fear, ladies and gentlemen. The guy finally has the plan to clean up the mess he made—which, in reality, appears to be making an even bigger mess. Pray for California. This probably won’t end well for those who have the misfortune of living under Newsom’s administration.

Advertisement

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.